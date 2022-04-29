The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills was chosen as this year's recipient by the Pinewild Country Club Advisory Board for their annual charity golf tournament. The “Great Futures at Pinewild Golf Tournament,” presented by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group, was held on the Magnolia course, originally designed by Gene Hamm.
Even though it was a bit chilly when the day began, the sun and excitement of playing for a great cause soon warmed everyone up. This year's tournament attracted over 132 participants. The tournament committee, under the leadership of Linda Schneiter, Judy Block, Rita Burnatt, Joe Hegedus, Nancy Wurst, Kyle Kirk and others, helped ensure a well-organized, enjoyable tournament for all.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is grateful for the committee members and residents who contributed time and talents behind the scenes: handcrafting cornhole boards, packing goody bags, and supporting us on the day of the tournament. Pinewild resident Gary Lewis sang and entertained everyone during a wonderful lunch. Thanks to the generous support of the membership, sponsors, and the wonderful community, the Great Futures at Pinewild Golf Tournament raised just over $50,000.
“The Pinewild tournament was a huge success and ensures our ability to serve more kids, more often, with greater impact. However, what stands out the most for me at the event is the genuine love and support of our Club from the start to finish of this event,” said Boys and Girls Club CEO Fallon Brewington. “The staff, members and guests all genuinely cared about our organization. The highlight, of course, was seeing all of the players and volunteers interacting with our Club teens.”
The “Great Futures at Pinewild Golf Tournament” was made possible through generous sponsorship provided by Lin Hutaff's Pinehurst Realty Group, Veteran's Guardian, Crossroads Ford Lincoln of Southern Pines, the Schneiter Family (in honor of the members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills), Creed & Garner Roofing, Gentle Renew, Elite Roofing, 4 Seasons Heating & Air, The Patriots Golf and Social Club, ATEX Technologies, Stackhouse Saddles, Mosquito Authority, Chris Grimm and Debralee Nelson, Dr. Rick and Anne Thompson, Healy Wholesale and White Rabbit Catering. Special thanks to all of the local businesses and restaurants that contributed to the silent auction portion of the event.
Funds raised from events like this help provide programs and services to children and teens across three Club locations in Moore County. The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is open each day after school and all day long throughout the summer to ensure that young people have the support they need to succeed. Our trained, caring staff provides homework help, healthy meals, mentorship and much more.
