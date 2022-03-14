A Pinewild home was destroyed by a fire Saturday evening.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at a home located at 81 Pinewild in Pinehurst. The home is on the golf course.
Pinehurst Fire Chief Carlton Cole said the family was not at home when the fire broke out and “Everyone is safe. Sadly, however, a dog was unresponsive when it was brought out of a bedroom and did not make it, most likely due to smoke inhalation.”
A Go Fund Me account has been set up by Meredith Morgan-Coleman for the family. Cole shared that the Red Cross had been contacted as well and were providing assistance as needed.
Cole explained the reason for such a show of force.
"Contributing to the number of firefighters and agencies on scene, and an obstacle in extinguishment were chemicals stored within the garage, at least one of which was water reactive."
These items also contributed to the reported explosions at the time of the call. Cole noted that when crews arrived the garage roof was in flames and collapsed shortly after. “Often that is an indication of the initial location of the fire, but investigators will determine that for sure.”
Pinehurst Police Sergeant Joe Whitlock was also on the scene and said that they believed the fire to be accidental, “We do know that the homeowner had a model rocket hobby and the reports of explosions heard may have been propellant or fuel of some sort. This would explain the intense heat within the garage, but as always, we will wait for the investigation.”
Whitlock believed that even though a car on the property was destroyed, the neighboring areas were safe, "Due to the saturated ground and the brick build, the fire was contained and neighbors need not worry about the fire spreading.”
While the fire was most concentrated in the garage, it was apparent the blaze quickly ripped through the footprint of the home.
Firefighters were at the location within minutes, officials said. Over twenty fire vehicles responded to the large blaze which appeared to destroy the home. A fire hydrant was located directly across the street, the West End Fire Unit Light Truck provided light, and the Moore County EMS was available to treat fire fighters if needed.
Cole thanked the municipalities within Moore County that supported his fire fighters,
“We appreciate the efforts of all responders. In addition to Pinehurst were Aberdeen, Southern Pines, West End, Whispering Pines, Eastwood, Seven Lakes, Fort Bragg, Carthage, Eagle Springs, Moore County EMS, and Pinehurst Police.
We are fortunate that the family was safe and we have a network of responding agencies that provided help in mitigating the situation."
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
