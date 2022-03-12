A Pinewild home was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday evening.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at a home located at 81 Pinewild in Pinehurst. The home is on the golf course.
Pinehurst Fire Chief Carlton Cole said the family was not at home when the fire broke out and “Everyone is safe. Sadly, however, a dog was unresponsive when it was brought out of a bedroom and did not make it, most likely due to smoke inhalation.”
Cole noted that when crews arrived the garage roof was in flames and collapsed shortly after. “Often that is an indication of the initial location of the fire, but investigators will determine that for sure.”
Pinehurst Police Sergeant Joe Whitlock was also on the scene and said that they believed the fire to be accidental, “We do know that the homeowner had a model rocket hobby and the reports of explosions heard may have been propellant of some sort. These were housed in the garage which would explain the possible cause of fire, but at this time, it is too early to make that determination.”
Whitlock indicated that “Due to the saturated ground and the brick build, the fire was contained and neighbors need not worry about the fire spreading.”
While the fire was most concentrated in the garage, it was apparent the blaze ripped through the footprint of the home.
Firefighters were at the location within minutes, officials said. Over twenty fire vehicles responded to the large blaze which appeared to destroy the home. A fire hydrant was located directly across the street and the West End Fire Unit Light Truck provided light as the night wore on.
Cole thanked the municipalities within Moore County that came out to support his fire fighters,
“We are fortunate that the family was safe and we have a network of departments willing to help everyone in the community.”
