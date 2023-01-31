Pinehurst’s popular Life After Five series of free concerts will move to the Village Arboretum this year to provide a safer experience for attendees and room to grow the event.
The village has run the concert series since 2015 at Tufts Memorial Park on the Village Green. Crowds attending the event have increased by about half since then to an average estimate of 2,500.
At the same time, the village has worked to minimize road closures around the park “to appease downtown businesses.” The struggle to find that balance has also prompted the shift to a larger venue.
Pinehurst holds five Live After Five concerts each year: typically on the second Friday in April, May, August, September and October. Joyce’s Meadow at the Arboretum offers about 140,000 square feet of space, or just over twice the open space available at Tufts Park.
Megan McDonald, the village’s special events coordinator, told the Village Council last week that Live After Five has outgrown the park. Food and beverage trucks have to be stationed in the street and there is minimal space available for things like sponsor tents and organized children’s activities.
Organizers expect that the move to the Arboretum will allow for more sponsorship opportunities and an expanded kid’s zone in addition to accommodating larger crowds and more food trucks.
“In Tufts Park we cannot do any of that, we will have to move forward as we have for the past couple of years,” said McDonald. “It’s still a great event, just we know we can offer more during the event.”
She added that no road closures would be needed to hold Live After Five at the Arboretum. It usually takes about 15 members of Pinehurst’s Parks and Recreation and grounds staff to set those up. Even with roads blocked, concertgoers in the street still pose a safety concern during the event.
“There is a sense of charm when we’re downton, but I think there’s a bit of a false sense of security when we get downtown. People see those barricades up and everything else goes out the window,” said McDonald.
“At the Arboretum, we’re not putting anybody in the street, which I think is our biggest pro for moving it.”
The Arboretum also offers easier access to a sufficient power source for sound equipment, and more reasonable walking distance from spacious parking areas at Rassie Wicker Park and Cannon Park.
But it does fall short in the lighting department. For past events in the Arboretum, like the slightly larger Eats, Beats and Brews festival, the village has rented several mobile light towers.
Councilmember Jeff Morgan suggested that the event may encounter a different set of challenges at the Arboretum without the benefit of being in the village’s historic district.
“One of the big draws that we have in our community is just a really cool downtown, and so people end up going there,” he said. “I’m not sure if that's going to change by necessarily going to the Arboretum, but we may see a drop in attendance because of it.”
But village staff and council members agreed that the move could always be reevaluated after the 2023 Live After Five season. Council members generally endorsed the move, but said that village staff should continue to work with businesses that have benefited from the draw to the Village Center.
“I don’t have any recollection of how the partygoers will travel to the Arboretum, but I can see where the foot traffic that I think the downtown business community would enjoy, is probably going to be diminished a bit,” said Councilmember Patrick Pizzella.
Aside from restaurants, only a few businesses typically remain open during Live After Five. Only 36 percent of respondents participating in the village’s most recent annual business survey said that Live After Five positively affected their business. That was down from 51 percent in 2020. Nearly 60 percent felt that the event had no impact on business.
Park-and-ride shuttles have gone largely unused in the past, but Councilmember Jane Hogeman suggested that organizers try to provide shuttles from the Arboretum to downtown shops and restaurants.
“It sounds like you’re making a good case for the benefit of the event, and staff, to move it out, and especially to give it a whirl for a year,” she said.
“I am concerned hearing that the business community downtown doesn’t want it moved, and I agree with Pat that we should be looking for more input from them.”
