Attempts to define the role that short-term rentals should play in Pinehurst have become a nearly yearlong dilemma for the village’s leaders.
Those deliberations will continue this week as the Village Council takes up a proposed ordinance prohibiting single-family homes from being rented for periods of less than 30 days.
A draft ordinance shared with council members ahead of Tuesday’s meeting showed few substantive changes from the version that 30 Pinehurst property owners — some longtime residents, some short-term rental operators, some both — addressed in a public hearing before the council last month.
The proposal to implement Pinehurst’s first-ever explicit regulations on short-term rentals would ban them in all zoning districts except multifamily residential, commercial and mixed-use areas. As it stands, Pinehurst has no ordinance that distinguishes between short-term and traditional rentals.
But that stands to change now. Since January a crescendo of opprobrium has arisen surrounding short-term rentals, intensifying along with the burgeoning popularity of such arrangements in the post-pandemic tourism sphere.
The issue has only become more divisive throughout the year as an equally animated movement on the side of short-term rental owners has countered the push for a ban.
Amendments to Pinehurst’s municipal code that the Village Council adopted in June to address the specific concerns related to short-term rentals did little to placate their opponents. The changes implemented fines to dissuade short-term rental owners from allowing their properties to host large and disruptive gatherings.
Data from short-term rental consultants AirDNA shows that the number of short-term rentals in Pinehurst has increased 21 percent over the course of this year to nearly 400 properties. Just over 40 percent of them would be forced to cease operating with the adoption of the proposed ordinance.
Village Council members had broadcast their individual feelings on the matter before the September hearing, with Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Patrick Pizzella in favor of prohibiting short-term rentals in residential areas.
Speakers during the hearing were split evenly between residents in support of an outright ban in the single-family residential district and others, some who said they own at least one short-term rental property in Pinehurst, who feel that any problems associated with such rentals and their guests can be dealt with through effective enforcement of the village’s current rules.
Council members Lydia Boesch and Jeff Morgan have weighed in on the side of better regulation as opposed to a ban — which supporters of short-term rentals have pledged to fight with lawsuits should the village enact one.
Tuesday’s discussion will be the first in-depth revisitation of the ordinance since that hearing. Following two hours of public input, council members seemed to soften their views in favor of working toward a universally palatable resolution.
Strickland has said that he anticipates the Village Council putting the issue up for a vote this month.
As written, the proposed definition of a short-term rental would not include properties rented for two weeks or less per year — leaving home owners throughout Pinehurst the option of renting out their homes on a very limited basis, such as during major golf championships.
If the Village Council adopts the ban as proposed, existing short-term rentals could continue to operate until the fall of 2025.
The proposal ties in recommendations by Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board to require a development permit for all short-term rentals.
Those permits can be revoked for a year if more than three code violations or criminal offenses are recorded at a property within a 365-day period. But where the planning and zoning board recommended that short-term rentals be permitted in all residential districts as well as some commercial and professional zonings, the ordinance now under review would restrict them to commercial, mixed use and multifamily districts.
It also defines homestays, or short-term rentals within a home on a room-by-room basis while the primary occupant remains in residence, and prohibits them in all districts.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Village Hall.
