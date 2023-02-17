Fire training exercises at N May Street and E Ohio Ave. December 2021. Fire Departments from Southern Pines, Aberdeen, West End, Pinehurst and the Sandhills Fire Academy got first hand experience with a working fire. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Pinehurst hopes to fill out its public safety ranks by offering prospective police officers and firefighters a salary even while they undergo training.
Both departments have struggled with hiring in a competitive environment for snagging new recruits. The village approved funding for two additional police officers in its 2023 budget. Police Chief Glen Webb said that he’s still working to fill those positions, and two others that have come open since then.
“What we’re seeing is the pool of candidates is shrinking,” Webb said, with lower enrollment in Basic Law Enforcement Training programs reflecting waning interest in law enforcement as a procession in recent years.
“We want to make sure that we’re not lowering our standards at the same time, so you're kind of boxed in when it comes to recruiting. But it’s a very sensitive position of public trust so we want to make sure that we hire people that meet our standards and offer the best service to the village.”
This week the Village Council approved adjustments to Pinehurst’s pay scale, creating positions for police cadets and firefighter trainees. Currently, the fire department has one firefighter position open.
Fire Chief Carlton Cole hopes the new measure will give his department a competitive advantage in hiring from fire academies.
“What we have found in trying to fill that position is that in other places the recruitment range has expanded,” he said. “So we’re trying to capture good local candidates before they get offered jobs or pulled in somewhere else.”
Cole said that departments serving metropolitan areas, including Raleigh and Charlotte, run their own training academies and offer trainees a salary.
Firefighter trainees will start at a $35,499 annual salary, and police cadets will start at $41,095. Trainees hired will commit to working in Pinehurst once fully qualified.
The state requires 700 hours of training for police officers. Pinehurst firefighters, who also have to qualify as emergency medical technicians, undergo a similar duration of training. Once qualified, firefighter trainees and police cadets will be moved to full-time firefighter and police salaries.
“They would go through the regular recruiting process and we would hire them and we would require them to agree to work with us for a certain amount of time,” Human Resources Director Angie Kantor told the Village Council Tuesday. “How enforceable is it? I think the risk is worth that.”
Webb said that when he was a rookie officer he competed against 10 or 20 other applicants for an open position. He points to popular portrayals of law enforcement, spurred by incidents of police brutality, that have discouraged young people from pursuing it as a career.
“We’ve become the villains in pop culture and that’s not an accurate representation of the profession and the vast majority of officers that do their job the way it’s supposed to be done,” he said.
“North Carolina has some of the highest training and standards in the country. When you look at the national issues, you really don’t see them pop up in North Carolina the way they do in other states and a lot of that is due to the strict training and standards.”
Trainees in both departments will be expected to be interns of sorts with the village to get experience with dispatch, records management and evidence processes, and riding along on calls before being in a position of responsibility themselves.
Far from shying away from inexperienced recruits, Webb is eager for Pinehurst to grow its own officers in a culture that will hopefully set young people up for long careers in law enforcement.
“I think if we can get people in the door this could be a place of choice for officers,” he said. “We engage them in decisions, and do allow that interaction. We understand that Gen Z asks ‘why?’ because they want connection and not because they're challenging our authority as leaders. We do a lot of leadership development from the time they walk in the door until the time we eventually promote them.”
