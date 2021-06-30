Plans for the U.S. Golf Association’s second headquarters will continue working through Pinehurst’s approval process this week in their first appearance in front of the village’s planning and zoning board.
The project known as “Golf House Pinehurst” involves a pair of two-story buildings: a 15,400-square-foot welcome center and museum and a 25,100-square-foot research and development facility.
The proposed site off of Carolina Vista Drive and Cherokee Road, within view of Pinehurst Country Club, is owned by Pinehurst Resort. It currently holds six tennis courts and two sand parking areas primarily used by resort employees and shuttles.
Last September the USGA announced it would develop what it calls Golf House Pinehurst in an effort to champion and advance the game. Pinehurst Country Club will also serve as the USGA’s first “anchor” site for the U.S. Open, with championships scheduled in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
Pinehurst’s Village Council has already approved Pinehurst Resort’s rezoning request to construct a boutique hotel, also on the resort’s campus, to support its aspirations as a premier venue for the U.S. Open and other major events.
Golf House Pinehurst will start the same process on Thursday with a public hearing in front of Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board. Pinehurst’s Historic Properties Commission granted a Certificate of Appropriateness to the plans for Golf House Pinehurst back in April.
Clearscapes, a Raleigh-based architectural firm, has been selected by the United States Golf Association to design the new facilities. USGA will shift its research and testing center for golf equipment from New Jersey, as well as establish offices for the organization’s turfgrass agronomy and management section, the USGA Foundation and championships team.
On behalf of the USGA, land planner Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Design is requesting that the 6.3-acre site be rezoned from Recreation Development to a Village Mixed Use conditional district.
The applicants are requesting a set of eight conditions to allow aspects of the project that Pinehurst’s development ordinances don’t currently account for in the requested zoning definition.
Along with the rezoning, those conditions would add golf equipment research, development and testing, offices, and a welcome center to the uses allowed in the Village Mixed Use district.
Plans involve 98 new parking spaces, based on the square footage of the proposed visitor center, museum and office space. The applicants are asking to use alternate materials more “sustainable” than the asphalt and graded gravel allowed in the PDO.
Plans also involve expanded front and side yard setbacks of 25 feet and 50 feet, respectively, beyond the 10 foot maximum listed in the PDO.
Similar to Pinehurst Resort’s recent construction projects, the USGA is requesting a 50 percent increase in the size of signs allowed on the property. The proposed general concept plan shows signs on the north corner and northeast edge of the site, facing Carolina Vista.
Pinehurst’s development ordinances define the Village Mixed Use district as a “pedestrian scaled district” that “emphasizes accessibility.” Another requested condition would exempt the project from adding sidewalks along Cherokee Road. Instead, the applicants say they will grant a written easement in the event that the village itself decides to install a sidewalk or multi-modal path in the future.
The Pinehurst planning and zoning board is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Village Hall.
