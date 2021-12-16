Pinehurst is planning a series of celebrations focused on two renowned architects with ties to the village.
Next year coincides with the 150th birthday of Donald Ross, the famed golf course architect who designed Pinehurst No. 2 and hundreds of other courses across the country. It also is the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, who is widely considered the father of American landscape architecture. While Olmsted is best known for co-designing Central Park in New York, he also contributed to the layout of Pinehurst.
On Tuesday, the village council discussed plans to observe the architects’ birthdays throughout 2022 with outdoor displays and multimedia projects. Doug Willardson, assistant manager of the village, said the goal is to “provide a way for residents to find out more about who Mr. Olmsted and Mr. Ross are.”
“We want to do it in a way that will be of interest even to people who aren’t really big into history,” Willardson said.
Instead of limiting the festivities to a single event, Willardson said the village hopes to “piggyback” off established local celebrations like Live at 5 and the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“That saves us a lot of money and a lot of effort, but it also allows this to come up over and over again throughout the year, so it’s not just a one-time thing,” he said.
Kristin Bunton, communications specialist for the village, said Pinehurst Resort has offered to assist with graphic design and video production in connection with the Ross-themed celebrations. Bunton said she has also been in contact with historians to ensure that all the information presented about Ross and Olmsted is accurate.
“We’ve got a lot of subject-matter experts in our area about these two gentlemen and about our history,” she said.
A native of Scotland, Ross designed more than 400 golf courses across the United States and Canada before his death in 1948. His most famous creation is Pinehurst No. 2, which he once described as the “fairest test of championship golf I have ever designed.”
Olmsted had a hand in the design of 100 public parks, 50 residential communities, 40 academic institutions and 200 private estates, including the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville — the nation’s largest private residence. He died in 1903.
Bunton and Willardson are expected to provide an update on the celebrations in January.
