The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday approved a zoning amendment that will clear the way for Pinehurst Resort and Country Club to build a parking garage on Carolina Vista Drive.
According to documents shared with the council ahead of the meeting, the area was previously approved for “privately owned surface parking to accommodate recreational facilities (golfing, tennis, pool complex, etc.) and [a] clubhouse.” The new zoning, unanimously approved by the council following a public hearing, allows for the addition of a two-level parking facility.
The proposed facility would include a subterranean level with space for 156 vehicles, while the above-ground level would accommodate 148 vehicles. The site, which is accessible from the Carolina vista Traffic Circle, is already used for surface parking.
About 123 of the site’s existing parking spaces would be retained, providing a total of 504 spaces. The garage is expected to be used by guests of the proposed Lodge at Pinehurst, a boutique hotel that was originally set to begin construction this year but was delayed because of rising material costs and supply-chain issues.
Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, said the resort realized it was “putting the cart before the horse” with its original plan to build the hotel before creating additional parking.
“We have this window of opportunity to realign our cart and our horse, and feel it’s in all of our best interest to act now,” he told the council.
Bob Koontz, of Koontz Jones Design in Southern Pines, said the proposed parking facility has been designed to “blend in with the landscape” with garden elements and bricks that match the surrounding walkways. It will also include a courtyard area that will be closed off to vehicles.
The zoning amendment was approved with a condition stipulating, among other things, that the garage cannot have a physical “envelope” of more than 64,000 square feet. Because the site is located within the Historic Preservation District, the resort must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness from the village’s Historic Commission before moving forward with the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete.
Members of the council later voted to approve an updated incentive agreement with the U.S. Golf Association. The new agreement was a formality owing to the association’s recent announcement that the World Golf Hall of Fame would be returning to the village.
Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council decided to delay taking action on a plan that would influence development in a small but critical area of the village for decades to come.
The so-called Small Area Plan provides a framework for growth in Pinehurst South over the next 30 to 50 years. The plan covers a 300-acre commercial area along N.C. 5.
Mayor John Strickland noted that the proposal presented by Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, had “a lot of moving parts” that the council might need additional time to process. The plan is expected to be brought back for consideration in August.
In a work session immediately following Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council continued its months-long discussion of potential measures to regulate the issue of short-term rentals in the village.
The conversation focused on adding short-term rentals to the table of allowed lodging uses in the Pinehurst Development Ordinance. Burich has said the change would give village staff the ability to issue and revoke permits to rental operators, and to designate districts where short-term rentals are or are not allowed.
No formal action was taken, but members of the council identified three areas where they feel short-term rentals should be permitted. The consensus was to allow rentals in areas zoned for residential multi-family, commercial and mixed uses.
The more contentious issue is whether short-term rentals should be prohibited in areas zoned for single-family residential use — an idea supported by three of the five council members. Doug Willardson, assistant manager of the village, recommended that rental operators in those areas be given a three-year grace period to continue using their properties as short-term rentals if the council decides to move forward with a prohibition.
Burich said the council’s feedback will be forwarded to the village’s Planning and Zoning Board, which will review the proposed ordinance and make a recommendation to the council.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
