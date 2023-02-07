The Village of Pinehurst will conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday or Thursday in the West Pinehurst Community Park.
Burns are done when weather conditions are optimal to minimize the effects of smoke and achieve the desired results of the burn. As a result, a specific day for the burn cannot be determined at this time.
The exact date and time of the prescribed burn will be announced on the Village’s website (www.vopnc.org) and social media pages (@vopnc).
Fire is an important part of the Longleaf pine ecosystem and prescribed burns are a safe way of introducing fire back into the Longleaf pine forests to aid in seed dispersal, increase soil nutrients, and reduce competition from faster-growing tree species.
Prescribed burns are also done to prevent the buildup of vegetative fuels in forests. Reducing excess vegetation decreases the damage that could result if a wildfire occurred. Prescribed burns also control the infestation of ticks that carry diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease.
Prescribed burns are conducted by professionals who must submit a burn plan, including fire and smoke control, to the Division of Forest Resources.
For more information on the prescribed burn at West Pinehurst Community Park, call (910) 295-8657 or email kbrewer@vopnc.org.
