Given Library

Audrey Moriarty organizes books at Given Memorial Library in Pinehurst in 2018.

 File photograph by GLENN M. SIDES/The Pilot

A ribbon-cutting will be held Monday at Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives to celebrate the facility’s acquisition by the village.

The village, which has never before had a public library despite being the largest municipality in Moore County, voted last year to take control of the 58-year-old private facility. Monday’s event will commemorate the official transfer of ownership.

“The Given Tufts Organization has donated its collections, furnishings and iconic building on the Village Green to the village for the perpetual benefit of all Pinehurst residents, and will also continue to hold and manage its $2.8 million endowment and lead future capital campaigns to contribute incremental funding for library and archive improvements,” Kristin Bunton, communications specialist for the village, wrote in a news release.

Pinehurst has earmarked $1 million for improvements to the library and archives. Those improvements are expected to begin following the U.S. Open in 2024.

Monday’s celebration will begin at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the library, which is located in the 100 block of Cherokee Road. For information, call (910) 295-6022.

