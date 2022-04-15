A ribbon-cutting will be held Monday at Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives to celebrate the facility’s acquisition by the village.
The village, which has never before had a public library despite being the largest municipality in Moore County, voted last year to take control of the 58-year-old private facility. Monday’s event will commemorate the official transfer of ownership.
“The Given Tufts Organization has donated its collections, furnishings and iconic building on the Village Green to the village for the perpetual benefit of all Pinehurst residents, and will also continue to hold and manage its $2.8 million endowment and lead future capital campaigns to contribute incremental funding for library and archive improvements,” Kristin Bunton, communications specialist for the village, wrote in a news release.
Pinehurst has earmarked $1 million for improvements to the library and archives. Those improvements are expected to begin following the U.S. Open in 2024.
Monday’s celebration will begin at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the library, which is located in the 100 block of Cherokee Road. For information, call (910) 295-6022.
(1) comment
“Takeover” is appropriate wordage. Given the sort of left-coast groups based in Pinehurst, when can we expect the first drag queen story hour and rainbow children books?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.