 Images via Village of Pinehurst

Two commemorative coins are being produced to honor a pair of renowned architects with connections to Pinehurst.

During the Jan. 22 meeting of the Village Council, Councilwoman Lydia Boesch announced that the area Convention and Visitors Bureau is working to create coins bearing the visages of Donald Ross and Frederick Law Olmsted. The souvenirs will be available for purchase as part of a year-long celebration marking what would have been Ross’ 150th birthday and Olmsted’s 200th birthday.

Ross is the famed golf course architect who designed Pinehurst No. 2 and hundreds of other courses across the country. Olmsted, who is widely considered the father of American landscape architecture, is best known for co-designing Central Park in New York, but he also contributed to the layout of Pinehurst.

Back of Coins

Boesch said the coins are expected to be available for purchase in April. The village also plans to observe the architects’ birthdays with outdoor displays, multimedia projects and events throughout the year.

Doug Willardson, assistant manager of the village, said the festivities will kick off with a presentation by Dede Petri, president and CEO of the National Federation for Olmsted Parks, on March 4 at Village Hall. The organization Moore County Beautiful plans to hold a clean-up event in honor of Olmsted on April 26.

Mayor John Strickland said the village is working with Pinehurst Resort to plan a series of Ross-themed events. The resort and village have “some very similar interests and ideas that we’re all pursuing together,” he said.

A native of Scotland, Ross designed more than 400 golf courses across the United States and Canada before his death in 1948. His most famous creation is Pinehurst No. 2, which he once described as the “fairest test of championship golf I have ever designed.”

Olmsted had a hand in the design of 100 public parks, 50 residential communities, 40 academic institutions and 200 private estates, including the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville — the nation’s largest private residence. He died in 1903.

Willardson said the council would be presented with a detailed timeline of the anniversary events during its work session on Tuesday. The session will be held immediately after the council’s regular meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m.

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

A nice commemoration. I’d suggest another coin with the likenesses of two modern day golfers who have made equally important contributions to the sport: Donald Trump and the late, great Rush Limbaugh. That’s a coin I’d pay money to buy.

Report Add Reply

