After reviewing feedback from residents, the Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday approved the construction of new walkways on McKenzie Road and Pine Vista Drive.
“We surveyed all the residents on McKenzie Road and Pine Vista, and the results came back overwhelmingly in support of walkways in those areas,” said Doug Willardson, assistant village manager. “From the surveys, we decided that the north side of Pine Vista and the south side of McKenzie would be the areas we would put the walkways on.”
About 80 percent of residents on Pine Vista Drive participated in the survey. The response rate for McKenzie Road was 78 percent.
The motion made by Councilwoman Lydia Boesch and unanimously approved by the rest of the council calls for stone screenings to be used “as a preferred construction material where topographically possible.” Results from the surveys showed that residents favored screenings over materials like asphalt and concrete.
Village staff will begin soliciting bids from engineers to design the walkways later this month, with a construction contract expected to be awarded in July. A memo sent to the council ahead of Tuesday's meeting anticipated the project being completed by September, a timeline that Willardson acknowledged was “pretty aggressive.”
