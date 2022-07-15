Results from a recent quality-of-life survey suggest that Pinehurst residents who live near multiple short-term rentals are slightly less satisfied than residents who don’t, though the vast majority of respondents still ranked their quality of life as “good” or better.
The findings, which were presented to the Village Council during its work session on Tuesday, are expected to influence regulations that could be created in response to the proliferation of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. Jeff Sanborn, manager of the village, explained that the survey stemmed from a conversation with village attorney Mike Newman, who recommended that the council collect and review additional data before imposing restrictions on rental operators.
“While everything we’re contemplating appears to be in compliance with the general statutes, there’s still the possibility of a constitutional, property-rights legal challenge to any zoning-related decision you might undertake on this,” Sanborn told the council. “(Newman) advised you that it would be important that, before you make a decision regarding zoning, we have more data.”
Matt McKirahan, a village administrator, said postcards inviting residents to participate in the online survey were sent to approximately 4,000 addresses, representing about half of all residences in Pinehurst. The recipients were picked at random by ETC Institute, a national market research organization.
“Every address within the Village of Pinehurst had an equal opportunity to receive the survey,” McKirahan said, adding that the survey carried a 4.8-percent margin of error.
About 400 people responded, exceeding the village’s goal of 350 responses. Sanborn noted that the survey was not labeled as a short-term rental survey, and that respondents were required to answer questions about their general quality of life before being asked specifically about short-term rentals.
“We devised the survey so that residents would be asked about various measures of quality of life and what they see in their immediate surroundings in their neighborhood,” Sanborn said. “Then, near the very end, we ask them about the presence of short-term rentals in the immediate area of the home that they live in. At that point, they weren’t allowed to go back and change their answers based on their perspective and perceptions about short-term rentals.”
Less than half of the respondents who identified themselves as residents of single-family residential neighborhoods — where some council members believe short-term rentals should be prohibited — said they live within a two-minute walk of at least one short-term rental. The survey results indicate that short-term rentals are actually more prevalent in multi-family neighborhoods, where 66 percent of respondents said they live near one or more rentals.
Still, the sampling of voices skewed heavily toward residents of single-family residential neighborhoods. They accounted for more than 370 of the respondents.
As part of the survey, residents were asked to rank their quality of life on a scale of “very poor” to “excellent.” Of the respondents who live near three or more short-term rentals, 5 percent reported that their quality of life was “poor” or “very poor.”
None of the respondents who live in neighborhoods with no short-term rentals ranked their quality of life as “poor.” In fact, all of those residents said their quality of life was either “good” or “excellent.”
At the same time, the vast majority of respondents who live near multiple short-term rentals also ranked their quality of life as either “good” or “excellent” — contradicting an oft-repeated concern that the rentals significantly degrade the quality of life in village neighborhoods.
ETC Institute is expected to provide the council with a more comprehensive analysis of the survey data, which will be reviewed during a future meeting.
The Village Council has for years fielded complaints from some residents about noise, litter and other nuisances related to short-term rentals, but a recent surge in rental listings has moved the issue to the forefront. Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, shows there are nearly 430 homes and condos in Pinehurst listed on Airbnb and VRBO — a 141-percent increase from the third financial quarter of 2019.
The council voted 4-1 last month to adopt an ordinance amending the village’s municipal code in an attempt to address some of residents’ concerns about short-term rentals.
Among other things, the ordinance prohibits “unruly gatherings at residential properties.” Such gatherings are defined as any event where “at least one person who is not a permanent resident” of the property is present and three or more criminal offenses are committed within 100 yards of the property over a 24-hour period.
Sanborn described the ordinance as the first step in a three-phase plan to establish a regulatory framework for short-term rentals in the village. The second phase of that plan, which was also discussed by the council on Tuesday, would involve adding short-term rentals to the table of allowed lodging uses in the Pinehurst Development Ordinance.
Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, has said the change would give village staff the ability to issue and revoke permits to rental operators, and to designate districts where short-term rentals are or are not allowed.
Following some debate on the issue, the council generally agreed that it needed more data before moving forward with the proposal. Members of the council also wanted additional time to digest the results from the quality-of-life survey.
It was one of two hot-button topics the council decided to delay taking action on last week. The other item focused on a recent proposal from the state Department of Transportation that would make sweeping changes to the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Under a plan recommended by DOT, the circle, a village landmark that has been an unavoidable part of daily travel for countless motorists in Moore County since 1956, would be supplanted by through-lanes and signalized turns, and its five “spokes” would be reduced to four.
Patrick Norman, the lead engineer for the DOT district that encompasses Moore County, said the proposed design could help alleviate projected vehicle congestion, traffic accidents and other issues that have been exacerbated by the area’s growth in recent decades.
HNTB Corp., an engineering firm hired by the department, anticipates that 70,000 vehicles will be traveling daily through the circle by 2045. In its current configuration, the circle can accommodate only 70 percent of the projected traffic.
Addressing the council, Sanborn explained that DOT would like some indication of whether the village is amenable to the plan. He said the department hopes to know something soon, as it wants to have a solution in place before the back-to-back U.S. Open golf championships for men and women are held in Pinehurst in 2029.
At the urging of Mayor John Strickland, the council decided to postpone the matter until its next meeting. Among other things, Strickland said he felt members of the council should meet with representatives from DOT, and that the agency should address some safety concerns with the proposed design that had been brought to his attention by a resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.