The Surgery Center of Pinehurst is seeking state approval to relocate two of its operating rooms and open a new surgery center in Southern Pines.
The Southern Pines Surgery Center would join the medical complex at Morganton Park North. In addition to the two operating rooms, there would be four procedure rooms. The surgical rooms would largely serve spine and general orthopedic operations.
“By opening up the new facility, it will improve the access to the current facility in terms of operative time for those of us who aren't going to move into the new facility,” David Grantham, president and director of Pinehurst Surgical, said. “We should be able to have more block schedule availability at the current surgery center and the hospital as well.”
Charles Gregg, CEO of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, said a 2003 study showed a need for a surgery center in Southern Pines. At the time, they had about 20 surgeons in need of a facility. Now Pinehurst Surgical has grown to 60 surgeons, outgrowing their current facility.
“People are having to wait two and three months to get in for surgical needs and that will be dramatically reduced by decompressing the current center,” Gregg said.
The project is expected to cost $28.3 million and would be completed in January 2025.
“We feel like through-put for all surgical patients is going to be enhanced by this (clinic), in addition to recognizing the growth of the area, so that's only going to increase demand in the future,” Grantham said.
Gregg also said it would be “convenient access to the orthopedic spine surgical center of excellence” and reduce people’s concerns about traveling through the Traffic Circle to the Pinehurst location.
The Surgery Center of Pinehurst previously requested to build an additional location in Sanford. That was denied by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services because of the “surplus” of operating rooms in Lee County.
