Pinehurst Surgical Clinic (PSC) welcomes surgical oncologist, Dr. Matthew Strode, to Pinehurst Surgical Clinic. He will join the general and bariatric surgery team on Oct. 1 and PSC has begun accepting patients in anticipation of his official arrival.
Strode, an active-duty Army member, comes to Pinehurst after being stationed at Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg, located just over 30 miles away, since September of 2018. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic medicine from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010 and completed his internship and residency at the Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center in 2016. Before moving to Womack, he also completed a fellowship in surgical oncology at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in 2018.
“I’m looking forward to joining such a prestigious practice and bringing a higher level of surgical cancer treatment to Pinehurst,” said Strode.
He will be the first surgical oncologist to join the general and bariatric surgery team at PSC. Strode’s practice areas of emphasis include pancreatic cancer, colorectal liver metastasis, gastric cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, colon cancer, breast cancer, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, and laparoscopic hernia repair.
Strode will practice at the Pinehurst and Raeford clinic offices. For additional information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Strode, call (910) 295-0899 to speak to Debbie Funderburke.
