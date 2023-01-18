Pinehurst’s Village Council is not prepared to accept either of the dramatic changes that engineers have proposed to improve the traffic circle by the end of this decade.
That means that any meaningful fix for the circle is almost certain to lose its place in line for funding in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s current highway improvement program.
The intersection of N.C. 2, N.C. 22 and U.S. 15-501 handles some 50,000 vehicles on any given day, and projections indicate that number will only rise in the coming years. The state has studied issues at the circle for the past decade, and has presented a series of concepts over the years designed to move cars through the intersection more efficiently.
None of them has ever produced an enthusiastic response from Pinehurst leaders. While officials have weighed the circle’s functional deficiencies against its status as part of Pinehurst’s Historic Landmark District, the increasing burden on the circle and updated traffic projections have narrowed the set of viable options.
This past summer DOT engineers were down to two ideas for revamping the intersection:
*A “continuous flow” intersection that would completely supplant the circle as it exists today with traditional north-south and east-west lanes regulated by traffic signals. Traffic on N.C. 2 in Pinehurst would access the intersection via N.C. 211; and
*The “flyover” model that would preserve the circle to some extent: a U.S. 15-501 bridge overlooking the circle. Traffic could access or depart the bridge via N.C. 211. Engineers presented that concept as an incomplete solution.
The regional DOT office hoped the village’s go-ahead to proceed with one project or another would come before Dec. 31. But Pinehurst was silent after engineers’ most recent presentation to the Village Council in June.
When the council took the matter up for discussion last week, Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said that without an immediate endorsement of one of the options presented the engineer over District 8 would move to have the traffic circle project removed from the current State Transportation Improvement Program, which runs through 2029.
That endorsement was not forthcoming.
“We’re working with some extremes here,” Mayor John Strickland said.
“You either do nothing, perhaps, or make changes such as the continuous flow concept, which would make a major, major change to the traffic circle and I’m not sure that our residents — or some of us — are prepared for that.”
The state’s goal has long been to start work on the circle shortly after the 2024 U.S. Open championship at Pinehurst No. 2.
The announcement in 2020 that the Open would return to Pinehurst in 2029 added pressure to that timeline, since construction on the kind of major overhaul planned for the circle is expected to take three years to complete on top of extensive prep work.
But almost all of the Village Council said that they wanted more time to explore less aggressive measures before seriously considering major alterations to the circle.
Jeff Morgan was the sole council member to diverge from that viewpoint. He said that he would be willing to move forward with the flyover plan as “the most palatable” option on the table.
“I do think that there is a need to make a decision and move forward with things,” he said.
“Now we balance that out to say okay is it better to delay and just not have a solution for, I guess, another four or five years …. It’s a tough decision but I would lean on the side of a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”
Council member Jane Hogeman suggested that the “extreme impacts” on the village of the two options presented last year might be out of proportion with the problem. She said that the traffic projections were based on outdated census data that anticipated a faster rate of growth in the county.
“Moore County, it’s growing, but it’s not growing as fast as it seemed to be in 2010 when the old model was developed. That’s the model they were using to tell us we’re going to reach gridlock by a particular date,” she said.
Council members Lydia Boesch and Patrick Pizzella said that changes to the circle should be viewed within the context of all traffic moving in and around Moore County and developments in the works that might affect it.. Boesch questioned whether the eventual solution for the traffic circle should take into account the studies behind the proposed Western Connector bypass between West End and Aberdeen.
“I don’t want to be on the council that says it’s okay to decimate that traffic circle,” she added.
Pizzella had more specific concerns about traffic on 15-501, especially driven by the Morganton Park and Target shopping complexes, and worried that the proposed solutions don’t take that into account.
“Our residents are not in a quandary. They want to do something, but they don’t want to blow up something they've seen all their lives even if it’s only been a short time here. I will admit I went back and looked at the flyover, because it would look less destructive,” he said.
“I think the future of traffic is coming down 15-501, the thrust of it, which is a two-lane-road from Carthage and it’s going to Target. I think that’s what we’re going to see, and I think that two-lane road is going to be one Long Island Expressway.”
Most of the council said that they wanted to gather more input from stakeholders in surrounding communities and explore what Pizzella called “less invasive” measures like metered entry to the circle and rumble strips to slow cars within the circle and allow cars to enter more seamlessly.
“I don't think we’re asking them to go back to the drawing board. We’re just saying what you’re proposing is radical,” Boesch said of the flyover and continuous flow concepts.
“Maybe we get through this list and realize that flyover’s really pretty good, but until we do everything we can to protect the circle I’m not comfortable saying yes to either one of those.”
Some suggested that reports of the traffic circle’s obsolescence might be premature, heightened by relatively infrequent bottlenecks during peak periods and traffic accidents.
“It seems that the circle works pretty well,” said Hogeman. “It’s not perfect, but it works pretty well and people like it.”
“We want to move forward to make positive change and create a better traffic circle situation during rush hours,” said Strickland. “We’re not oblivious to the other solutions that have been proposed, but we think they're not appropriate for Pinehurst at this time.”
Acknowledging that his fellow council members are not prepared to green light a significant traffic circle overhaul at this point, Morgan said that they should establish a clear framework for how discussion should move forward.
“The goal of the process is to ensure that we develop a plan in conjunction with our stakeholders, with DOT, so the next time that we have to make this decision we are not delaying a decision in the future,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.