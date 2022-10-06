Pinehurst’s leaders have approved a framework for growth in Pinehurst South over the next 30 to 50 years.
The village’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan called for renewed focus on Pinehurst South, the nearly 300-acre commercial area around N.C. 5, and Village Place, the 100-acre Rattlesnake Trail corridor between Village Hall and downtown.
To that end, the Village Council has spent the last 18 months working toward “small area plans” that map out how new streets, residential and commercial buildings could fill out both areas in the coming decades. The plans will form the basis for strict development regulations known as form-based codes stipulating the type and style of development there.
Last winter Pinehurst hired the Baltimore-based Design Collective to develop preliminary plans for the council to consider. The village’s planning and zoning board reviewed and adjusted those plans before recommending them to the Village Council in May.
The council approved the small area plan for Village Place by a 4-1 vote in June. But council members’ lingering concerns over projected traffic increases and the density of the proposed development in Pinehurst South has taken several more months to resolve.
At its Sept. 27 meeting the Village Council unanimously approved a small area plan for Pinehurst South that combines elements of proposed high-intensity and low-intensity development plans.
The small area plan approved combines high-density residential development west of N.C. 5 including multifamily and single-family housing, with a low-density mixed-use environment east of N.C. 5. The plan calls for a “core” commercial area east of N.C. 5 between Monticello Drive and Blake Boulevard along with additional commercial buildings, offices, and open space south of Blake Boulevard.
“We’ve been looking at this area over time … as a place for commercial development and so we have that here,” said Mayor John Strickland. “We’re taking a little bit of the ability to do commercial away, not just a little bit but some, by putting more single-family in here, but that’s the choice.”
The plan also shows a southward shift of Monticello Drive to allow for a potential relocation of the village’s public works department to the Pinehurst Harness Track area.
It depicts existing development along with potential new streets and buildings. But the plan does not mean that current or future property owners are bound to fulfill the development plan precisely as outlined.
“As you start to put the regulating plan together for this area below Blake Boulevard, we’ve got a bunch of proposed roads. Those roads may or may not be there,” said Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s director of planning and inspections.
“So I think the challenge in this one really is going to be that area below Blake Boulevard. We can propose roads and things like that, but … if somebody wants to come in and develop it I think that is going to be the challenge.”
Council member Jane Hogeman, who has had strong reservations about generating additional traffic on the already-congested N.C. 5., reiterated concerns about combining residential and commercial traffic within relatively tight confines.
“It seems to me that we should be looking at a plan that generates traffic as frugally as we can,” she said. “When I question the mixed use it’s because it seems to me to be putting two traffic populations in one space.”
The approved plan leans more heavily on residential development than previous iterations. Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said that adding housing within Village Place itself may actually reduce traffic as compared to what would happen were the same development placed outside the village limits.
“While it’s true that residential development is what actually causes traffic, it’s commercial development that concentrates it,” said Sanborn. “So imagine if you will instead, these homes being built by West End or something, but they still want to come to this commercial development to do their business.”
As approved, the plan outlines a lower density of development relative to what the comp plan and the current zoning map of Pinehurst South allow.
With a small area plan formally approved, village planning staff and the planning board will start developing corresponding development standards that will formally regulate future development. That process is already underway for Village Place.
“We’re going to come back with some standards that are going to show land uses, the things that would kind of reflect the development pattern,” said Burich. “We’re going to start …. managing and refining the uses that can be allowed in various districts within Village Place and we’re going to be doing the same thing here.”
In a separate motion, the Village Council extended until February the development moratorium in place for both Village Place and Pinehurst South. It enacted the original nine-month moratorium in February 2021 and has extended it several times since, with the goal of permitting no new development in either area until the new development codes go into effect.
The extension passed by a 3-2 vote with council members Jeff Morgan and Lydia Boesch opposed. Morgan criticized his fellow council members for protracting the Pinehurst South small area plan process.
“Basically if I’m an owner of a piece of property and we extend this moratorium from 19 months to 23 months, I still cannot develop the property as I purchased it and wanted to do,” he said.
“We’re also at a point where this council has not moved forward on a lot of this stuff where it could have. We could have been much more efficient in doing this.”
Councilmember Pat Pizzella defended the side of caution, pointing out that it would be hard to correct any oversights in the plan after approval.
“I think it's important for our village residents to believe that we are taking every precaution to make sure we make the right decision,” he said. “I think we did that in the Village Place area.”
