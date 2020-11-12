A proposed 42-lot subdivision in Pinehurst South is expected to make its way to the Village Council once the village’s Planning and Zoning board agrees to confirms its recommended approval this afternoon.
Pinehurst’s planning board tentatively approved the preliminary plat for the project a week ago. Due to new state laws regulating virtual public hearings, they must reconvene for another review in light of a public comment emailed to the village in the 24 hours after that vote.
The planning board got its first look at the proposed major subdivision being called the Pinehurst South Cottages in October.
The proposed development is a scaled-down version of a 160-home subdivision once proposed on 41 acres off of Blake Boulevard near N.C. 5. The planning board rejected a rezoning request by developer The Cottages at Legacy Lakes for that project in 2019.
Now the same developer is back with a new proposal involving 14 acres in Pinehurst’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, about 13 of which are already zoned for high-density residential development. The other acre is zoned neighborhood residential. The developer plans to request annexation into the village proper.
“We’ve had previous iterations of the project that captured some of the neighborhood commercial properties, we’ve worked with an ad hoc committee of the planning board and we’ve pared the project back to what you now see,” Tim Carpenter of LKC Engineering told the planning board last week.
“One of the things the applicant is trying to do here is bring to the table in the village a housing opportunity that’s not, I wouldn’t say, readily available.”
Of the 42 proposed lots, 38 are platted for single-family homes ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet. The other four would provide for common recreational areas and a sewer lift station. The development would be accessible from Blake Boulevard, along a new road extending to Olivia Lane. On the preliminary plat, lots are arranged along that road and on two culs-de-sac extending to the east.
The planning board is considering recommending that the Village Council approve the preliminary plat with conditions related to traffic and fire suppression.
Those conditions would require the developer to conduct a sight distance analysis at the proposed Blake Boulevard intersection to confirm compliance with N.C. Department of Transportation and national highway safety regulations.
The developer would also have to equip each home with a fire sprinkler system, pending an agreement with the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway Company to use the railroad crossing at Olivia Lane near N.C. 5 for emergency access to the subdivision.
As platted, the only access to the proposed Pinehurst South Cottages is via Blake Boulevard. But state fire code requires developments with more than 30 units to provide access from two directions.
Pinehurst’s current agreement with the railroad provides for the use of the Olivia Lane crossing as emergency access to the rear of the Country Club of North Carolina.
Olivia Lane is an undeveloped street that ties into N.C. 5 and extends to the limits of the proposed subdivision. Though there are a handful of homes on Olivia Lane, its ownership and what legal rights to access it exist are currently unresolved.
“The railroad’s intent, in the future, probably they would like for it to happen sooner than most of us are ready for, is for one of the crossings, either at Arnette or Olivia, to go away,” said Pinehurst senior planner Alex Cameron. “So if the Olivia crossing was the one to go away, then this area ... could allow for access for these other existing residents to use that internal network.”
During the course of discussions so far, the railroad has expressed the intent to eventually close the crossing at either Olivia Lane or the parallel Arnette Street.
After the planning and zoning board’s vote to recommend the Village Council approve the preliminary plat, an Olivia Lane resident wrote in with concerns about how he and others on that street will continue to access their homes.
Carpenter said that the developer is willing to build homes with residential fire suppression systems in the event that crossing is slated for closure, and to eventually add an access point to Olivia or Arnette if necessary.
“At this point they have access onto Highway 5, and the way we currently have it drawn no they would not access those streets, because that would be an emergency connection only,” he said.
“In the event that we and the village get a little bit further down the road with the railroad and the railroad decides they’re going to block that connection … what we had talked about doing was maybe bringing that into the covenants one way or the other so they could get an access driveway onto that cul-de-sac. That would give them access to the street without having to come out onto Olivia and run through the (CCNC) fire gate.”
The planning board voted down the larger development proposed by The Cottages at Legacy Lakes last year based on concerns about the potential increase in traffic and inconsistency with the village’s comprehensive long-range plan.
Once built, the proposed development is estimated to generate about 420 trips a day. That’s about 25 percent of what the previous proposal would have added.
The village’s latest comp plan adopted last year designates the Pinehurst South area as a possible “innovation hub” for various commercial uses.
“The scenario plan that it called for was for a mixed use center and stacked residential, not necessarily standalone single family,” said Cameron. “So this proposed subdivision is not consistent with the comprehensive plan, however it is compliant with the existing zoning that is in place at this time.”
But the planning and zoning board unanimously voted to recommend approval of the development plans last week.
“I was looking at the comprehensive plan and you have hit the mark on a lot of things that they were looking for. I also look at this approximately 14.5 acres. The Pinehurst South commercial area is 290 acres, so this is five percent or less of the total area,” said board member Cyndie Burnett.
“I think that LKC has done a great job of it, taking property that’s at the far east end of this commercial area and creating something that meets a need in this area and still leaves plenty of area for the commercial development that we could do.”
