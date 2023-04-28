Like leaders in all municipalities across Moore County, Pinehurst’s elected officials are weighing a substantially increased property tax base against inflation as they go to set the village’s 2024 tax rate.
The Village Council took a preliminary look this past week at how those factors will influence Pinehurst’s upcoming budget. VIllage Manager Jeff Sanborn is recommending that the property tax rate be cut by eight cents to 23 cents for every $100 in property valuation.
Property values around the village have increased by an average of 49 percent in the county’s latest quadrennial property revaluation according to Dana Van Nostrand, Pinehurst’s financial services director. Adjusting the tax rate to completely offset the effect on the village’s revenue would bring it to 21.2 cents.
At the proposed tax rate, Pinehurst is projected to generate enough additional revenue to adjust employee pay by 8 percent to account for inflation-related cost of living increases. It also includes a planned half-cent increase, the last of a series worked into the village’s budget for several years to cover increased employer contributions to the state’s employee pension fund.
“What we do in a revaluation year, just like every other year, is we start with an assumption with regard to tax rates and we figure out what’s the lowest tax rate we can get to and still make it all work,” Sanborn told the council. “This year that starts out at a reevaluated tax rate of 23 cents.”
Priorities for the upcoming budget include expanding the village’s payroll by 4.5 positions: an assistant fire marshal, a firefighter, and Parks and Recreation athletics coordinator as well as part-time police apprentice and recreation assistant positions.
“All the other inflation-related pressures that we’re experiencing in the market … and all that new staffing has to be supported by just what we’re projecting in increased sales tax and other more mundane and miscellaneous funding sources,” said Sanborn.
By the end of the 2024 fiscal year, the village is expected to hold $18.4 million in its general fund balance, or 68.4 percent of its operating expenses. That’s more than twice the 30 percent minimum set in the Village Council’s fund balance policy.
Most of the excess has been tucked away specifically to be spent on capital projects in the next five years: namely a new library building and relocating the public services complex from its current location on McCaskill Road. The library is currently in the design phase and the $4.6 million earmarked for its construction is slated to be spent in the 2025 budget year.
“We’ve got a relatively mature budgeting process because we’ve been looking at this for many, many years,” said Council member Jeff Morgan.
“We are following the same budget plan that we’ve established previously with the recognition that there's been inflation,and also an increased property value which we’re going to decrease the tax rate for, to make it relatively the same as before.”
The proposed five-year strategic plan forecasts a single-cent increase in the property tax rate for the 2026 fiscal year to support the new library. Staffing that facility over and above the current staff at the Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives is expected to cost more than $320,000 annually.
The council is also considering accelerating the public works relocation to the 2026 fiscal year and financing half of the $6 million projected cost of a new facility. Cash reserves would cover the rest of the construction budget and design costs.
Council member Pat Pizzella suggested that the council consider adjusting its reserves policy to lower the minimum amount of undesignated monies Pinehurst is obligated to keep on hand. Pizzella cited the 25 percent minimum recommended by the state’s Local Government Commission for municipalities similar to Pinehurst.
“We have a very solid 30 percent as our policy. I think that is too much to husband. I just think it could be brought down a little lower,” he said.
While the matter of the village’s fund balance policy is a perennial subject of debate, other Village Council members are comfortable with it as it is.
“I think that one of the reasons it keeps coming up is because, relative to history, we have a very high fund balance,” said Mayor John Strickland. “It's not always that way. We have plans already, you see them right here, on how to use that fund balance over the next few years. So the fund balance policy itself is a good one, I think.”
In other business Tuesday, the Village Council asked staff to move forward with negotiating a land swap with Moore County that would bring more of the area known as Village Place under the village’s ownership.
The area off of Rattlesnake Trail north of Pinehurst’s historic center is considered ripe for redevelopment in the coming years — hence the planned public works relocation to make way for eventual commercial or mixed-use buildings.
Now the village is eyeing a 1.6-acre property owned by Moore County adjacent to the existing public works site, currently the site of two large above-ground water tanks. The site is just off Magnolia Road between Pinehurst Brewing Company and the resort’s Manor Inn. This week, council members endorsed a potential trade for 44 village-owned acres on Juniper Lake Road just north of Pinehurst.
The village had planned to relocate its public works facility to that property, much of which is in wetlands. Assistant Village Manager Jeff Batten told the council that the Village Place property is worth about $200,000 less than the Juniper Lake Road site once the cost to demolish the above-ground tanks is factored in.
“If you stand out at The Manor and look out over that property and you see it and you realize we could have control over that, that's huge,” said Councilmember Lydia Boesch.
“This is by far the best way to get this property as opposed to having it go on the market and getting in a bidding war with somebody else who might want it because of its location and potential.”
Also during the work session, council members previewed a potential realignment of Morganton Road where it intersects with N.C. 5 adjacent to the Pinehurst Harness Track. The latest proposal from the N.C. Department of Transportation, designed to make the intersection safer, would shift Morganton south of the resort’s maintenance facility.
The realignment would eliminate the road between the maintenance facility and parking area for resort employees. A resort employee was struck by a vehicle and killed there in 2019.
One of the harness track’s historic barns and farrier shop, also considered a contributing historic structure, would have to be moved or demolished to make way for the road under that scenario. Previous proposals would have placed the road in the footprint of two barns.
Barn One, which would be in the way of the proposed realignment, is currently leased to the resort.
DOT will consult with the state historic preservation office before moving forward. Pinehurst is proposing to potentially rebuild Barn One and the farrier shop elsewhere on the harness track property.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
