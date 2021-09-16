Though it’s Moore County’s largest municipality, Pinehurst has never formed a public library.
That’s set to change over the next six months with the village’s formal agreement to take over ownership of Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in April. That contract effectively commits the village to investing in the library’s current building on the Village Green in exchange for financial and fundraising support from the Given Tufts board.
This transition has been years in the making as the Given Library has struggled to fulfill the needs of a growing community that’s trending younger than it was when the library started in 1964.
Pinehurst’s Village Council has spent the last two years studying that demand and getting a clearer picture of what village residents want in a library. This past March, boath boards agreed on the general terms of a handover.
The Village Council approved the resulting contract on Monday, and it was subsequently signed by Mayor John Strickland and Given Tufts board Chair Stuart Mills.
“I don’t know how we would ever have the reasonable prospect of significantly expanding library services and archive services if we don’t do something like this,” Mills said, noting that the Given Tufts board also approved the contract by a unanimous vote.
“While everyone has their own ideas about what exactly should happen with the library and location and things like that, there was no dissent on the board of the Given Tufts organization that this is a huge step forward for all of us. It truly is a public-private partnership.”
The Given Memorial Library’s facilities and 17,000-title collection will be owned and managed by the village once the transfer is complete.
A long-awaited step
The Given organization has also agreed to spearhead a capital fundraising campaign to support the library’s expansion. Pinehurst’s leaders have committed to that expansion in their agreement to take on ownership of the library. It will be a significant undertaking.
As written, the contract leaves open the possibility that the village might build an entirely new library without forfeiting financial support from the Given Tufts organization, as long as the “Given” and “Tufts” names remain attached to the library and archives, respectively.
The library’s service area — namely, whether it will continue to be open to the general public or be limited to Pinehurst residents after the transfer — is not stipulated in the agreement.
The Village Council’s two years of study on the issue included evaluating the existing library on Cherokee Road against half a dozen alternative locations for a potential new facility. Back in 2019 they hired a national library consulting firm to help gauge residents’ demand for library services and define the parameters of an ideal library.
“Just in my past almost two years on this council, I cannot count how many hours we have spent in getting to this point, and it’s important for me to look back and see how much this council and prior councils have spent assessing the library needs of this community,” said Councilmember Lydia Boesch.
“It’s been a step that’s been wisely taken and thoroughly assessed, so I’m really comfortable where we are.”
Results from several rounds of resident surveys informed the consultant’s final recommendation earlier this year of a library facility with 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of space. That’s about three times what Given Memorial Library has available. Its 7,500-square-foot building is shared by the library and Tufts Archives, as well as storage.
The village now has $1 million set aside that it had pledged toward an ultimately unsuccessful library expansion campaign nearly a decade ago. In the short term, those funds will be used for building accessibility improvements and to commission design work on the building’s expansion.
In Pinehurst’s contract with Given Tufts, the village pledged to continue following its existing five-year plan for facility improvements. That plan schedules design work for the second half of 2022 and a capital funding plan in 2023 and 2024, with a target date of late 2024 for construction to begin.
Continued partnership
For a while though, the “user experience” should remain much the same.
In the contract, Pinehurst agreed to take over the lease on the old Cherokee Road post office building that Given Tufts now operates as a used book store. The village will also allow the Roast Office coffee shop to continue subleasing its space in that building.
Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said that aspect of the agreement originated with the village, both to give the organization time to work out a long-term plan for the book store and as a potential auxiliary location for library services when Pinehurst begins expanding the library.
“In the future this contract calls for the Village of Pinehurst to make very significant investments in improving library and archives facilities and services, and the No. 1 option that’s on the table right now, from our perspective anyway, is to do it in the current location,” said Sanborn.
“We recognize that if we’re going to do that, we’re going to need what I call swing space so we can continue to provide as seamless as possible, library and archives services while we’re doing renovation of that building or adding onto that building, and the post office building looks like a very good option to accommodate that.”
The Given Tufts board will remain in charge of the book store’s volunteer staff. It has agreed to turn over to the village all profits from the store to support library operations.
The village is planning to offer its new library department head position to longtime Given Tufts executive director Audrey Moriarty, and to convert existing library and archives staff to village employees if they choose to stay on.
Pinehurst’s “due diligence” period, to vet the current state of the library’s organization and finances, extends through Oct. 15. A property survey, deed and title search, and commercial building inspection remain outstanding.
The formal transfer of assets and services is set for no later than April 15, 2022.
The Given Tufts board will retain control of the organization’s $2.8 million endowment. Its agreement with Pinehurst commits four percent of the endowment’s annual balance to the village to support library operations. That’s close to the village’s $150,000 yearly contribution to the Given library’s operating budget.
The contract also calls for the village to assume custody of archival materials owned by third parties, most notably the Tin Whistles Collection
