Pinehurst’s long-term plans for dealing with the pressures of continued growth involve reimagining how two key areas outside the village center could be developed over the next 30 to 50 years.
The village’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan calls for renewed focus on Pinehurst South, the nearly 300-acre commercial area around N.C. 5 just south of the harness track, and Village Place, the 100-acre Rattlesnake Trail corridor between Village Hall and downtown.
Both areas are already home to a miscellany of uses. Now Pinehurst is looking for residents’ feedback on proposed plans for how new streets and residential and commercial development could unfold there over the next few decades.
Earlier this year the village hired Design Collective, a Baltimore-based planning firm, to guide the Small Area Plan process for Pinehurst South and Village Place. The Village Council has also enacted a moratorium on new development in both areas until the plans are completed.
In a virtual workshop earlier this month, consultants presented maps showing proposed new street additions and proposals for commercial and residential infill. Those recommendations build on both the 2019 comprehensive plan and Pinehurst’s 2011 thoroughfare plan, as well as market analyses of prospective demand for housing, retail and office space in the coming years.
But those plans aren’t really the “deliverable” goals of the Small Area Plan process. They’ll be the basis for strict development regulations, known as form-based codes, stipulating the type and style of development in both areas.
“It’s important to note a couple things when we look at these plans: that they are not a prescription for private developers that they have to follow and place buildings and streets exactly where they're shown,” said Cecily Bedwell, a project manager with Design Collective.
“This gives us an idea of how development may occur so that we can write those development standards and create framework plans which will then allow each developer and private property owner to come in with their plans, be evaluated against the framework and development standards, and be approved or not approved accordingly.”
Long Horizon
Consultants said that there’s unlimited potential for residential development in both areas, over time, with demand for 15 to 25 homes each year. When both areas are completely built out, there could be demand for two apartment complexes of 70 to 100 units each in Village Place and one or two apartment complexes of up to 200 units in Pinehurst South.
The same market analysis indicated eventual demand for 25,000 to 50,000 square feet of retail space in Village Place plus up to 30,000 square feet of office space plus a hotel of 75 to 100 rooms, plus bed-and-breakfast establishments. There’s greater demand for commercial space predicted in Pinehurst South: up to 80,000 square feet of retail space, including a grocery story, and up to 100,000 square feet of office space — potentially more depending on the impact of the new U.S. Golf Association headquarters — plus a 100-room hotel.
Those projections or anything like them would come to fruition over 30 to 50 years.
“That will far exceed the duration of the Small Area Plan. Typically we write plans that we anticipate being revisited every 10 years or so, so this lays out a framework because we do not know exactly which private property owners and developers will come forward,” said Bedwell.
“So we did look at the entire study area, but it isn’t going to all happen at once. We would love for the new roads, invested by the village to be built here, would help to catalyze development in this area.”
The 2019 comprehensive plan’s goals for Village Place involve mixed-use development of one to three stories that creates a “gateway” to Pinehurst from N.C. 211. Priorities also include a more seamless transition from the Village Center — both aesthetically and in terms of pedestrian accessibility.
To that end, the small area planning so far is pointing toward mixed-use development in the area south of McCaskill Road that mimics downtown Pinehurst and primarily incorporates restaurants and retail with some offices. North of McCaskill, recommendations indicate mixed residential and office development.
In both areas, extensions of the existing street system would serve to break up “superblocks” like the area currently bounded by Magnolia Road, McCaskill and Rattlesnake. In Village Place, that could involve three new east-west road connections proposed from Rattlesnake to Magnolia: one extending Kelly Road and another intersecting with the existing dead end at Broad Branch Road.
The proposed street network also maps out a new north-south road parallel to Magnolia extending from Community Road to the proposed Kelly extension. South of McCaskill, maps show a proposed extension of McIntyre and Spur roads that connect to the existing Pinehurst Brewing parking lot.
“Some of this is just making the logical connections through areas, again those areas that are pretty much superblocks and making connections that echo the curvilinear form of the streets and the smaller blocks that we find in the original Olmsted plan,” Bedwell said.
Moving from Innovation Hub
Pinehurst’s comp plan reimagines Pinehurst South as an innovation hub supporting business expansion and entrepreneurship. But the small area plans so far have deviated from that paradigm for want of an “anchor institution” other than possibly Pinehurst Resort. At this point consultants are suggesting that an innovation hub would be more appropriate nearer to the hospital campus.
Plans thus far suggest a more heavily residential area based on an overall “health and wellness” design concept. Proposed commercial development is laid out off of Blake Boulevard near the post office and along the east side of N.C. 5.
“Although the market analysis does reflect that residential can be absorbed quite rapidly and there is a demand for it, this area is one of the last remaining areas that could absorb more commercial and light industrial,” said Bedwell. “Therefore the village planning staff and others have asked us to look at a plan that may take longer than the scope of this small area plan, but allows a placeholder, if you will, for future commercial and industrial within this area.”
Diagrams of the area east of N.C. 5 include the already-approved “Cottages at Pinehurst” neighborhood that extends from Blake Boulevard behind Pinehurst Health and Rehabilitation Center to Olivia Lane. Maps show a new north-south road just west of that subdivision plus an extension of Page Street to Olivia Lane, which is currently an undeveloped road off of N.C. 5.
In response to existing traffic congestion in the area, the plans as shown suggest no additional roads from N.C. 5 itself, instead routing traffic to new developments along Blake Boulevard. North of Blake Boulevard, maps show a re-routing of Monticello Drive away from the Pinehurst Harness track to allow room for the village to relocate its public services complex.
West of N.C. 5, the proposed street network adds several connections from Holly Pines Drive to Gaines Street and Goldthread Lane, plus a new road extending from Holly Pines Lane to Trotter Hills Circle.
Plans also block off areas to reserve as open space, delineate sidewalks along nearly all proposed new roadways, and include a “shared use” path along N.C. 5 between Monticello and Olivia Lane for pedestrians and bicycles.
This week village staff are collecting feedback from Pinehurst residents and anyone with a vested interest in Pinehurst South or Village Place.
Plans and presentations related to the Small Area Plan process so far, as well as an online survey, are available online at engage.vopnc.org/smallareaplans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.