A measure that would allow the Country Club of North Carolina to continue its existing rental cottage program despite Pinehurst’s prohibition against short-term rentals received a mixed reception from the village’s planning board this week.
Village leaders had promised the club provisions effectively exempting it from the ban on establishing new short-term rentals. But the ordinance adopted in October included no such language.
So on Thursday Pinehurst’s Planning and Zoning Board took a first look at the possibility of defining rental programs managed by homeowners’ associations separately from traditional short-term rentals run by private companies and individual homeowners.
“They have ultimate control over all of these types of uses within the boundaries of CCNC, and as you buy into these areas you buy into them with the knowledge that these types of short-term rentals — that’s what they are — can occur within that neighborhood,” said Darryn Burich, the village’s planning director.
“Based on that model that was working, we sat down and we kind of came up with a model that we think can work.”
Staff drafted a potential change to the village’s development ordinance adding “neighborhood housing accommodation” as a new lodging category that would be allowed by special permit in nearly every zoning district in Pinehurst.
As proposed, neighborhood housing accommodations are whole-house rentals of less than 30 days managed by a homeowner’s association responsible for at least 20 acres or 20 residential units.
Single- and multi-family homes actively in use as short-term rentals as of this past October can continue to operate whether they’re in a homeowner’s association or not. But the village-wide ordinance prohibits new short-term rentals from coming online outside of the hotel and village mixed use districts.
“If they already have permits for the places that are already short-term rentals, then no one’s taking anything away from them,” planning board member Paul Roberts pointed out.
“They still have the ability to utilize those under their very restrictive approval process of the individuals using those, right? So they didn’t lose anything.”
But CCNC has historically had a rotating inventory of homes available as rentals for prospective new members interested in getting a feel for the community. That has also given seasonal residents and those who inherit a home options for maintaining their property.
But inventory was at an all-time low of 14 homes when the short-term rental ordinance went into effect this past fall, putting the program’s long-term viability in jeopardy.
So village staff have asked Pinehurst’s Planning and Zoning Board to weigh in on provisions that would allow HOAs to bring homes that have only been used as private residences into their short-term rental programs.
As proposed, those ordinances would require neighborhood housing accommodations to obtain a development permit from the village. They would also have to comply with the occupancy restrictions and safety measures required of other short-term rentals, and have a landscaped screen installed along any property lines shared with residential lots outside of the HOA.
“It’s not just a carte blanche to do what you want. There are still rules in place that you have to follow,” said Burich. “You have to get a permit, and what we give we can take away in this instance.”
Planning board member David Alzamora said that the move toward allowing HOAs to manage short-term rental programs is “counterintuitive” to the arguments that pushed the Village Council to severely restrict the proliferation of short-term rentals in Pinehurst in the first place.
“Because these places want them, because they’re beneficial to their community and culture and whatever else, we’re making it reasonable there but not elsewhere,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter what you call in on the front end, people are going to see the effect is to benefit specific properties while you’re leaving other ones out. So I see that as problematic.”
Burich said the distinction between HOAs and the rest of Pinehurst is that the presence of short-term rentals would be spelled out for any potential HOA residents. The rental program is well-established at CCNC in particular, so members joining the community are aware that there are short-term rentals in the neighborhood.
Staff wrote the draft ordinance broadly to avoid “spot zoning” CCNC or any other specific development. But planning board member Jack Farrell asked if that should be the goal, suggesting that the bar to qualify for the new short-term rental use might be raised above 20 residential units, and that the board consider echoing the original short-term rental ordinance by limiting it to existing HOAs.
Planning board chair Jeramy Hooper endorsed the overall goal, but suggested that the proposed ordinance “could be pretty dangerous” for newer HOAs or those where a majority of the development is still owned by a single entity. That would give a single developer the option to unilaterally start a short-term rental program.
“I like the direction of this. I would like to see us really just solve some of that concern to see a developer kind of pull the flip on people that have already purchased into the development,” he said.
“Some of those pitfalls, some of those types of things we can bring up but otherwise I think it’s directionally correct for our community.”
The planning board is scheduled to resume discussing the issue at its next meeting on Jan. 19. Member Matt Jones pointed out that had the Village Council affirmed the planning board’s original recommendation to allow new short-term rentals, they wouldn’t be having this conversation.
“How much is it our responsibility to try to come up with something here that we think they would consider reasonable and approve?” he asked. “I don’t know what that looks like, honestly.”
