The Village of Pinehurst Beautification Committee has opened nominations for the inaugural Warren H. Manning Award.
The award was designed to recognize exceptional landscapes in Pinehurst neighborhoods and commercial areas that enhance the village through the use of native plantings, water conservation practices and design principles that provide a communal benefit to the village, which was Manning’s vision.
Winners will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local garden center and be recognized with signage along their property.
The Warren H. Manning Award honors one of America’s preeminent landscape architects and the landscape heritage he created for Pinehurst. He was assigned by The Olmsted Firm, founded by Frederick Law Olmsted, recognized as the father of landscape architecture, to manage the design and landscaping for the Tufts family.
Many of the features that make Pinehurst unique are due to Manning. His sustained involvement in Pinehurst for more than 40 years in design, planting and village expansion makes Pinehurst of national significance and is the hallmark of Pinehurst’s design. His landscape designs included more than 200,000 plants and shrubs, many of them native species.
Nominations may be submitted by a property or business owner, Pinehurst resident on the owner’s behalf or garden clubs. Residential and non-residential nominations are accepted.
If submitting a nomination on a property owner’s behalf, the person making the nomination must notify the property owner.
Nominations may not be made by a landscaping firm to recognize their work.
Nominations may not be submitted that meet basic PDO requirements.
Submissions are through the village of Pinehurst website at www.vopnc.org. Look for the Manning Award section on the homepage.
Nominations are due by June 10. Judging by representatives of the Beautification Committee will occur between June 15 and July 1. Awards will be announced by July 10.
The landscaping being recognized must be visible from the street and within public view. All Pinehurst properties are eligible except those in gated communities, as they are not in public view. The entrances to gated communities are eligible.
Beautification Committee members are not eligible for submission.
