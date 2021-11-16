Care Group Donation

Gary Williford, left, Pinehurst Rotary Club Foundation Chair, and Heather Lussier, program coordinator with The CARE Group, Inc.  Contributed photo.

The Care Group, Inc. received a generous donation in November from the Rotary Club of Pinehurst Charitable Foundation – Bride Fund, which will be put toward the Adult One-to-One Tutoring Program. “The amount will cover all of the student workbooks that currently need to be replenished,” said Heather Lussier, Program Coordinator. “We are very appreciative that the Rotary Club of Pinehurst is supporting this very important program that helps so many of Moore County residents to improve their reading and writing.”

Moore Buddies Mentoring and the Moore County Literacy Council (MCLC) merged effective Jan. 1, 2021, as The Care Group, Inc. The combined group serves the whole county from a base in Southern Pines, with both organizations continuing to operate using their traditional names.

Kent Misegades

Rotary is an asset to any community. Kiwanis also. It is sad that adult illiteracy exists today. During our nation’s founding its literacy rate was nearly 100%, long before the creation of government schools. Most families had at least a Bible and read from it daily. Given the trillions spent on government education it is fair to ask if taxpayers are getting their money’s worth.

