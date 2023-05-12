The Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in April 2022

The Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in April 2022. Village officials will be putting money into a new library and renovation of the existing Tufts Archives building, in addition to hiring staff.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Under its manager’s proposed 2024 budget, the village of Pinehurst stands to bring in $1.4 million in additional property tax revenue even with a significant reduction in its tax rate.

Lower tax rates will be the norm in towns and villages around Moore County next year thanks to a dramatic property revaluation. Pinehurst’s proposed tax rate of 23 cents per $100 in property valuation would remain the lowest of any municipality in the county.

Kent Misegades

Lower tax “rates” are not the same as lower taxes. Beware of the slight of hand as bureaucrats do whatever possible to grow head count and keep crony business friends in butter. Comparison to past budgets too can often reveal unspent funds for positions authorized but held open as a buffer to reducing actual government payrolls. Our nation is $32T in the hole and being literally overrun by illegal aliens. We can not fathom the disaster both will cause us all. Best now is to do cinch belts tighter and trim as much fat from government as possible, and lower the actual tax bills property owners are seeing. We should expect significant cuts as government schools continue to decline enrollments.

Barbara Misiaszek

50% of all new businesses in the U.S. are started by immigrants. Give these people a little time and you'll see the benefits they will bring. They are coming for opportunities, not a handout.

John Misiaszek

