The Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in April 2022. Village officials will be putting money into a new library and renovation of the existing Tufts Archives building, in addition to hiring staff.
Under its manager’s proposed 2024 budget, the village of Pinehurst stands to bring in $1.4 million in additional property tax revenue even with a significant reduction in its tax rate.
Lower tax rates will be the norm in towns and villages around Moore County next year thanks to a dramatic property revaluation. Pinehurst’s proposed tax rate of 23 cents per $100 in property valuation would remain the lowest of any municipality in the county.
That proposed rate is eight cents lower than the village’s current tax rate — which was cut by half a cent from last year — but slightly above the 21.2 cent rate that would keep Pinehurst’s tax revenue even with the current year.
The Village Council reviewed the budget proposal for the first time on Tuesday. Councilmember Patrick Pizzella asked how Pinehurst’s proposed rate reduction compares to other towns in Moore County.
Pinehurst’s proposed tax rate is 74 percent of its current one. Sanborn offered Southern Pines as a comparison, with a 29-cent proposed tax rate that’s 72.5 percent of its existing 40-cent rate.
Overall, the proposed $26.9 million budget is an 8 percent reduction from the current year. Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said that a lull in major capital projects, as well as the exhaustion of funding to the village through the American Rescue Plan, accounts for the smaller budget. The current year’s budget included $1.2 million for new field turf at Cannon Park and $1 million toward improvements at Given Memorial Library.
Employee salaries and benefits are the primary area of growth in the proposed budget. They account for 57 percent of the village’s proposed spending in the upcoming fiscal year, up from 51 percent in the current year.
Between cost of living increases, merit pay and higher state pension contributions, employee compensation is expected to increase by $1 million. New staff positions — an assistant fire marshal, a firefighter and Parks and Recreation athletics coordinator as well as part-time police apprentice and recreation assistant positions — account for another $272,000 in projected new spending.
Sanborn is proposing that the Village Council maintain a high enough tax rate to cover those salary and benefit costs with new revenue. Meanwhile, Pinehurst expects to bank $1.7 million into its fund balance in the upcoming year, bringing that account up to about $18 million.
Much of that fund balance has been earmarked for major projects scheduled in the coming years: building a new library and renovating the existing Given Memorial building, which will be dedicated to the Tufts Archives; and relocating the public works facility from McCaskill Road to free up that property for development as part of the reimagined Village Place.
Longer-term, Sanborn said, the 23-cent proposed tax rate would hold for two years before an anticipated one-cent increase in 2026 that would cover increased staffing for the separate library and archives.
“We’re coming out the back side of this plan with a tax rate that’s appropriate and gets us at the right ballpark, if you will, for operating margin that ensures that we are continuing to maintain an appropriate level of revenues that aren't tied to operating expenses that we can invest, in the future, in capital requirements,” he said.
Next year’s proposed budget still includes $2.8 million for smaller capital projects, accounting for about 10 percent of total spending. That includes $460,000 to add sidewalks, $430,000 for stormwater drainage projects, $490,000 for a garbage truck and four police vehicles, and $200,000 for streetscape improvements in the Village Place area and $160,000 for police radios.
The Village Council has scheduled a pair of budget work sessions on May 17 and 18. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for the council’s May 23 meeting before the council considers adopting a budget in early June. The fiscal year begins July 1.
(2) comments
Lower tax “rates” are not the same as lower taxes. Beware of the slight of hand as bureaucrats do whatever possible to grow head count and keep crony business friends in butter. Comparison to past budgets too can often reveal unspent funds for positions authorized but held open as a buffer to reducing actual government payrolls. Our nation is $32T in the hole and being literally overrun by illegal aliens. We can not fathom the disaster both will cause us all. Best now is to do cinch belts tighter and trim as much fat from government as possible, and lower the actual tax bills property owners are seeing. We should expect significant cuts as government schools continue to decline enrollments.
50% of all new businesses in the U.S. are started by immigrants. Give these people a little time and you'll see the benefits they will bring. They are coming for opportunities, not a handout.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.