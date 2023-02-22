Having just moved toward designing an expanded Given Memorial Library, Pinehurst has encountered a curveball in the form of the National Park Service’s recent study of its historic landmark district.
The conflict isn’t entirely unexpected. Population growth has long challenged both the capabilities of Pinehurst’s existing library and the village’s ability to maintain its historic integrity to the standards of the prestigious National Historic Landmark program.
Last April the village took over the privately run Given Memorial Library, which had been the sole provider of library services in Pinehurst since it opened in 1964, and has run it as a municipal library ever since. In exchange Pinehurst promised to expand and modernize the building on the Village Green that houses the library and Tufts Archives.
At the end of last year, the village awarded a $140,000 contract to Oakley Collier Architects to begin design work on that expansion.
Back in 2021 a national library consultant hired by the village recommended a 10,000-square-foot library. That would require a significant expansion of the existing building, which dedicates nearly half of its 7,500 square feet to the Tufts Archives.
But the Oakley Collier contract includes some reevaluation of the project’s scope. That isn’t the only thing that village leaders are now taking a second look at, though.
Earlier this month the National Park Service released the results of its first comprehensive review of the village’s National Historic Landmark district since originally designating it in 1996.
While the study overall found the district to remain largely true to its historic period of relevance, which spans from 1895 through 1948, it noted that the Village Green’s “interior remains fragile and potentially at risk” due to observed “changes in the historic integrity of Olmsted’s original design.”
Changes since 1996 include the village’s addition of parking and clearing for Tufts Memorial Park a decade ago, as well as a recent expansion of the Village Chapel on land that James Walker Tufts donated for the purpose in 1924.
The study recommends against any new freestanding buildings on the green, and that any expansion to the library or chapel “be designed with the utmost attention to scale, massing, style and materials.”
Pinehurst’s government only has direct control over eight of the Village Green’s 12 acres that it owns, including the library.
“I think a major concern that the park service has … is maintaining the green. The thing that works against maintaining the green is expanding that building,” Village Manager Jeff Sanborn told the Village Council during its work session last week.
“So I think what they’re telling us is suggesting that we minimize the expansion of that building.”
The village has discussed building a new library in an alternative location previously. Sanborn
told the council that the village already owns several suitable parcels well outside the historic landmark district: on either side of the Pinehurst Police Department, for instance, or on Rattlesnake Trail.
The village’s agreement with the Given-Tufts board to take on ownership and management of the existing facility effectively committed it to renovating and expanding on the Village Green, but Sanborn suggested that there might be room for discussion.
The Tufts Archives could be expanded to occupy the entirety of the existing building. Building anew would also eliminate the need to use the old post office as a “swing space” during renovations, which would displace the Given Tufts Bookshop.
“They have indicated a strong desire to us to be able to keep running that bookstore there, and they think they’ve got a path forward where they can make it profitable,” Sanborn said.
Most council members endorsed the idea of exploring a full relocation of the library.
“I like the idea of having a library that’s close to the community center and close to the parks,” said Jane Hogeman.
“A new building is a lot more straightforward than trying to pick up sticks with an old building, and being able to use the existing library building for an enhanced archives and exhibit center and so forth is great, as long as we’re able to go that direction under our contract with the library.”
Village staff said that there’s room in the village’s agreement with the architects to consider alternative locations along with the review of needed space and how various services will be configured. Needs identified in the 2021 assessment included an expanded children’s collection, computer labs, flex and conference spaces.
“They're going to come up with all of that and help us decide how big of a building we need it to be and where we want things placed, but as part of this conversation they were very much open to help us decide what would be the best location,” said Assistant Village Manager Doug Willardson.
Councilmember Patrick Pizzella, though, said it would be “premature” for the village to move away from plans to renovate and expand on the Village Green. He also pointed out that the needs assessment was based mostly on demand for library services prior to the pandemic.
“I like the idea that they’re going to sort of reevaluate that because I don’t know if what we, the folks who did the needs assessment, thought in 2019 really still holds today in this world about libraries,” he said.
Assistant Village Manager Jeff Batton said that while older residents have generally not returned to the library post-COVID, younger families — who constitute a much larger proportion of Pinehurst’s demographics than they did in 1964 — are still robust library users.
“My own personal guess is, on a generational basis, you will probably see people migrating back into libraries,” he said.
Pinehurst does have a history of persisting with projects that might compromise the historic landmark: the addition of parking on the Village Green, and the small roundabout on Carolina Vista Drive.
But now that the village is on better footing with the National Park Service, the recent landmark study could have more weight in decisions about the library. Councilmember Jeff Morgan said that he’d like to see architects’ recommendations for the Village Green as well as alternative locations.
“I certainly support exploring these three different areas and seeing which one is the best,” he said. “Preserving the Village Green and preserving the historical aspect of the current library that we have I think is very important.”
Why wasn't the new library included in the design of the Cannon Park Community Center?
