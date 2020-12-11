The Pinehurst Village Council’s deliberations over a new subdivision proposed off of Blake Boulevard will extend into the new year.
Inconsistency with Pinehurst’s 2019 comprehensive long-range land use plan, as well as the “split” zoning across the 14.3 acre parcel, proved sticking points for council members during the two hours they dedicated to reviewing the subdivision application and preliminary plat on Tuesday.
The proposed “Pinehurst South Cottages” come with the recommendation of the village’s Planning and Zoning board along with a handful of conditions the planning board suggested last month when they voted on the proposal.
Of the 42 proposed lots, 38 are designated for single-family homes ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet. The other four would provide for common recreational areas and a sewer lift station. Most of the homes will be 1.5-story configurations ranging from 1,800 to 2,600 square feet.
The development would be accessible from Blake Boulevard, along a new road extending to Olivia Lane. Lots are arranged along that road and on two culs-de-sac extending to the east.
The site is currently in Pinehurst’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, but developer The Cottages at Legacy Lakes, LLC plans to pursue annexation into the village proper.
The proposed development is a scaled-down version of a 160-home subdivision once proposed on 41 acres off of Blake Boulevard near N.C. 5. That project never made it as far as the Village Council after the planning board recommended rejecting the associated rezoning request last year based on concerns about the potential increase in traffic and incompatibility with the village’s comprehensive long-range plan.
“We recognize the fact that we kind of got caught in the middle of the 2019 comp plan that was adopted,” said Tim Carpenter of LKC Engineering.
The planning board has suggested that the Village Council require the developer to conduct a sight distance analysis at the proposed Blake Boulevard intersection to confirm compliance with N.C. Department of Transportation and national highway safety regulations.
Village staff have also suggested added requirements for a sight triangle at that intersection.
“Staff determined that it is not dimensioned proportionally or correctly as depicted on the plat, so one that meets that standard would have to be provided to staff during the construction drawing and review phase,” said senior planner Alex Cameron.
Otherwise nothing in Pinehurst’s ordinances precludes the proposed use of that commercially zoned parcel, but council members questioned whether the parcels could be merged without rezoning.
“It is confusing because it’s not a sequence of events you see every day of the week, combining parcels of land with different zoning on them,” said Councilwoman Jane Hogeman.
“The intriguing use of the neighborhood commercial lot as, effectively a driveway into this development, … there’s nothing in your presentation about what you’re going to to with that entrance, and there’s a requirement that there’s no planted buffer, so I’m curious about how you’re going to treat that,” said Councilwoman Judy Davis.
Carpenter said that lot will be treated as a common area, with open green space on either side of the driveway, under the ownership of the eventual property owners’ association.
“It would be owned by the HOA for the benefit of the residential (use), and it’s in a commercial zone,” said Hogeman. “I’m still struggling with whether that is not, in effect, a rezoning of that commercial land.”
The two residents who spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposed subdivision took broader issue with the residential use of the entire parcel, though. The comprehensive land use plan that Pinehurst approved last year designates the Pinehurst South area as a future “innovation hub” and calls for commercial and office development with stacked residential rather than detached single-family homes.
“I understand that most of this land is already zoned R-5, but the village spent a long time, a lot of effort, a lot of money as far as developing this long-range comprehensive plan,” said Bob Coates. “I think there are some real inconsistencies in what’s been put forth in the comprehensive plan and what this proposal is trying to accomplish.”
Carpenter presented the potential subdivision as a future “transition” area between the larger residential lots east of Pinehurst South and the commercial development envisioned in the comp plan.
“Maybe we can provide some transition from a lower-density residential to a higher-density residential to what would probably be a higher-density type of commercial development, i.e. the innovation hub as stated in your comp plan,” said Carpenter. “Rather than just going straight from the innovation hub, however that may develop out, there is some of that transitional component.”
The possibility that the development might end up with a single entrance has triggered one of the three conditions that the Village Council is considering placing on the project: that the developer equip each home with a fire sprinkler system.
That would help the project get around the state fire code requirement for developments of more than 30 units to provide access from two directions.
There is potential for a second entrance to the subdivision via Olivia Lane or Arnette Street, but that right of access would only come at the end of ongoing discussions with the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway. Both of those roads tie into N.C. 5 and extend over railroad property to the limits of the proposed subdivision.
Pinehurst’s existing agreement with the railroad allows for emergency vehicles to use Olivia Lane to reach the rear lots of the Country Club of North Carolina. Olivia Lane is an undeveloped street with legally murky ownership history and access rights.
But, independently of the subdivision plans, the railroad plans to close the railroad crossing at either Olivia or Arnette at some point in the future.
David Neill, a land use attorney retained by the developer, said that as a private right-of-way Olivia Lane is the most likely candidate to be closed off from N.C. 5.
One of the goals of the ongoing discussion with the railroad, he said, is to codify the right of access that the homeowners already on Olivia Lane have to use that road in the first place.
“Those homes do not run to the center line of Olivia Lane, they don’t cross Olivia Lane in some cases, and really not a whole lot of detail was provided on how those homes were going to get out to the highway. It was just understood that folks would use Olivia Lane,” said Neill.
“Under North Carolina law that’s commonly known as a neighborhood public road. We have lots of them around the state. They arise as a matter of tradition and culture and as common understanding, but they are at the day’s end private roads.”
The closure of Olivia Lane is an eventuality that the developer is working into the neighborhood plans with an emergency vehicle turn-around area between two lots that could potentially be extended about 400 feet to the current end of Arnette Street..
“They have a lot of crossings there, and as you all know minimizing crossings over the railroad, pedestrian and vehicular, is something that they’re probably pretty keen on doing,” Carpenter said. “To the southern border, closest to Olivia Lane we have provided what would be a future stub to Arnette.”
The Village Council took no action on The Cottages at Legacy Lakes’ request to approve the subdivision, and are scheduled to revisit the application in January.
