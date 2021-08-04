After shelving the topic for several months, Pinehurst is resuming work on new standards for the number of trees maintained on residential properties.
The Village Council sent the draft update of the village’s development ordinances back to staff for revision following a public hearing back in March. The proposal has caused some consternation among home builders and developers who object to increased regulations.
The proposed ordinance would only apply to new development and whether subdivisions or homes built on currently vacant lots — and modifications of current properties — are extensive enough to qualify as “redevelopment.”
During a work session last week, Village Council members set the tone for an upcoming review of staff updates to the proposal. Those updates will tweak the language defining qualifying trees and add clarification for how property owners and builders demonstrate that their plans comply with the standards.
Pinehurst already sets a minimum level for the number of trees on residential lots. Qualifying trees are those eight inches or more in diameter. Currently those standards consider individual
properties as a whole, taking into account the overall lot size in determining how many trees must be there.
The changes under consideration would replace that calculation with a more complicated version treating each lot’s street frontage, side yards and rear yard independently. Under the proposed ordinance, developers would have to leave one specimen tree for each 15 linear feet of street frontage in the front buffer area, less 20 feet allowed for a driveway.
In the side and rear buffer areas, one tree per 35 linear feet would be required on each side with one tree per 25 feet in the rear. As the proposal is written, those trees can be either new plantings or existing ones. The proposal also offers “extra credit” for mature trees on a case-by-case basis, whereas trees 16 inches in diameter or more may count for multiple trees in the yard where they’re situated.
Village leaders have introduced the proposal as a way to insulate individual homes from noise and traffic resulting from surrounding development, in keeping with the guiding principles of Pinehurst’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan. But critics of the new guidelines say they’re overly burdensome and even constitute a violation of private property rights.
Senior Planner Alex Cameron said that the ordinance has been written to allow for flexibility when it comes to leaving appropriate space between tree plantings, home foundations and utility lines. He also said that most applications coming through the planning department comply with the proposed ordinance as it is.
“There’s very few that don’t, and those are the ones that you guys and staff end up getting the calls, getting the emails about, getting the outcry that we have,” he said. “Potentially, you know, this draft ordinance could alleviate some of those concerns.”
The proposal also introduces a permit process for clearing and grading activity that requires a tree survey before land can be cleared.
Councilmember Lydia Boesch said last week that she still has reservations about the proposal. She doesn’t interpret the comprehensive plan’s principles as a directive to impose more stringent regulations on residential lots.
“I think that we’re getting way too close to regulating private property,” she said.
“This has been a red flag, to me, from the start. I think the red flag just got bigger when we were asked to determine how far apart trees should be planted, and what size trees and how many pine trees. It just felt like we were interfering with private property rights. I am all for making our village green, but I see us doing it on our corridors and our streetscape restoration plan.”
So far Pinehurst’s work toward implementing new tree planting requirements and regulating clear-cutting has been something of a start-stop-and-start process. This past May, the N.C. House of Representatives passed a bill that would clamp down on local governments’ authority to adopt ordinances protecting trees from development. Once moved over to the Senate, that bill was referred to committee and has seen no movement since.
The proposed PDO update was originally framed as a “tree preservation ordinance,” but the village has since rebranded it as a “buffer development ordinance.”
Councilmember Keven Drum said that he’s in favor of preserving healthy tree buffers within reason in the interest of not preventing another developer from replicating Murdocksville Road.
“I was there with Lydia until you re-described it as a buffering ordinance,” Drum said. “I think when it became a buffering issue only and it’s not dictating how someone landscapes their yard, that’s how I’m kind of getting there.”
Boesch, a resident of Pinewild, raised concerns from that community and the Country Club of North Carolina, which say that the proposed buffer ordinance conflicts with their existing standards. The draft ordinance could be amended to exempt private communities.
“Why can’t they just live by their perfectly good appearance standards?” she said. “Pinewild’s have been there since 1987. They work.”
