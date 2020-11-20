A problematic sewer line in the Lake Pinehurst area is scheduled for replacement with work to commence shortly after Thanksgiving.
County commissioners approved a $435,960 contract with McFadden Homes on Nov. 3. Plans call for laying down approximately 5,000 linear feet of 12-inch thick-wall PVC on a new alignment shifted away from village streets. Instead the sewer line will run alongside sections of Pinehurst Country Club’s No. 3 and No. 5 golf courses.
Moore County Public Utilities Director Randy Gould said the easement granted by Pinehurst Resort provides a more direct path and eliminates the need to work around bends and curving roads in the area.
“The resort is awesome letting us go across their property. That is sacred ground,” Gould said. “The roads around there are so windy, that puts a lot of stress on the pipe and we believe it has affected the longevity. We are replacing the entire line with a thicker pipe and that will put us in a much better situation.”
The existing main runs from a lift station to N.C. 5 along Sugar Gum and Lakes Hills Drive. Numerous main breaks have occurred due to pipe failures, including four incidents reported in the last 12 months that collectively discharged an estimated 121,375 gallons of untreated wastewater into Lake Pinehurst.
The new alignment begins on Sugar Gum Lane and ends on Lake Hills Road, crossing St. Andrews Drive and Baltusrol Lane, west of N.C. 5 in the Lake Pinehurst community.
Pinehurst Resort will remove the sod across two sections of its fairways where the new line will cross immediately before the pipe laying operation is to begin. Once a successful pressure test of the new pipe is conducted, the sod will be replaced.
Bob Farren, Pinehurst Resort’s vice president of grounds and golf course maintenance, said the work is similar in scope to the $2 million project to replace and relocate an aging major sewer interceptor line in Pinehurst No. 7.
“The resort has a good relationship with the county in the sense of being stewards and community partners,” Farren said. “There were really two options. Where we are or the initial option, had we not agreed, which would have meant going along the street and digging up everyone’s landscaping and driveways.”
Farren said the county scheduled the project during the winter to minimize disruption to the resort’s operation.
“We have to be nimble,” he said, noting there will only be a few times when an entire golf hole may be out of play due to pipe laying work.
