Pinehurst Resort is one of four organizations chosen to receive Duke Energy’s long-standing Power Partner Award for 2020. The program honors businesses and other organizations that achieve notable results in categories including solutions innovation, community excellence, economic development, sustainability innovation, storm restoration and renewable excellence.
When mobilizing for a major power restoration effort, a large, easily accessible staging area is a must. With the forces of nature raging against Duke Energy’s power grid, securing such an area has never been more important.
Fortunately, Duke Energy has partners like Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, who recognize this need during challenging weather events. Pinehurst has made its Aberdeen development site available for Duke Energy’s storm restoration efforts at no cost, helping the utility promptly restore service to customers throughout the region.
Other businesses recognized with 2020 Power Partner Awards include Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., Teijin Carbon Fibers in Greenwood, S.C., and Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C.
“These businesses demonstrate both operational excellence and a commitment to the welfare of their respective local communities,” said Chris Edge, Duke Energy vice president of large business customers. “We are honored to do business with each one.”
