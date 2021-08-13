Pinehurst’s years-long endeavor to preserve trees on private property is slowly coming to fruition through a proposed rewrite of its ordinances regulating vegetative buffering along residential property lines.
The measure represents an attempt to protect the village’s leafy aesthetic. But it has been criticized as too restrictive by developers and landscape architects. Despite past threats of legal challenges or interference from the state legislature, village leaders are confident that the new mandates proposed fall strictly within their authority.
Village Council members reviewed the latest updates to that proposal on Tuesday.
“What we’re after is streetscapes that have trees along the front of the properties so that we get these streets that you can drive down with the lovely tree canopies,” said Councilmember Judy Davis. “It’s the existing trees that are substantial and that really add to the ambiance of the local area.”
As proposed, the new rules would primarily apply to residential development of currently vacant land. Existing properties would be exempt unless they undergo a significant enough expansion to qualify as “redevelopment.”
Changes under review would affect two significant areas in the village’s policies regarding tree removal.
For one, it would introduce a permit process for clearing and grading activity not already covered by an existing development permit. Such a permit would have to be accompanied by either a landscape plan or a tree survey of the property in question, depending on whether the property owner or developer is seeking credit for retaining existing trees.
“If you aren’t requesting a credit, you can just come in with a landscape plan,” said Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s senior planner. “But if you’re trying to get credit for some of those trees in some of those yards, that’s when we need to see what the diameter is and where those trees are located.”
The definition of “specimen trees,” or those significant enough to be included on site and landscaping plans submitted in the village’s approval process for development, does not change.
Pinehurst’s development ordinances already establish minimum standards for the number of trees on residential lots. Those range from four to 16 based on lot size and zoning. Even if the Village Council adopts the new ordinance, that standard will remain in place for existing residential properties and expansion projects that stay within a 50 percent increase of their existing building footprint.
The proposed ordinances would hone in on “buffer zones” along property lines for new development, and stipulate that each yard should feature one qualifying tree every 25 linear feet. That’s relaxed to one tree every 35 feet for side yards bordering another residential property as opposed to a street. Qualifying trees are defined as healthy specimens at eight inches in diameter at 54 inches above ground.
Those guidelines have loosened somewhat since the initial draft, which mandated one tree every 15 feet for front and side street buffers, went before the Village Council. The proposed ordinance also allows for a tree-free 20 foot driveway allowance for each property.
The new ordinance has attracted challenges from developers and landscape designers who prefer the more vague buffering guidelines currently in place. In a letter to Village Council members Tuesday, landscape designer Bart O’Connor and designer Mark Parson, a former council member, objected to the “specificity of directions and mandates throughout the ordinance.”
“Landscape architects and designers should not be directed to include specific plant material, location, plant size and construction of berms or terraces,” their letter reads. “Homeowners should not be told how their landscape should be structured and designed if they are code compliant.”
But village staff say that the proposed ordinance is no more specific in that regard than the current PDO.
On Tuesday most of the Village Council felt that the proposal appears to offer sufficient flexibility for landscaping and building on individual lots, but encouraged landscape professionals and property owners with specific critiques to approach Pinehurst’s planning staff.
“A lot of the complaints that we have seen are from folks that just don’t want, for philosophical reasons or any other reasons, us to change or adopt this ordinance. It’s hard to negotiate changes to the ordinance if it’s absolutely ‘don’t move on it’,” said Burich.
“We’re always willing to sit down with anybody and talk to make the ordinance better.”
Councilmember Kevin Drum added that the proposal is broadly a response to public demand.
“We’re known for our longleaf pine ecosystem and I think this was a demand of the public when I was on Planning and Zoning seven years ago, and this is how long it took to get here,” Drum said.
“I think there’s some latitude, but if there isn’t some latitude for a landscaper to put his vision on the property, I’d like to know why because it sounds like you’ve given them all the tools to group them and do everything they need to do for their artistic vision.”
As proposed, the new ordinance sets up a “credit system” for developers that retain large existing trees. Trees 16 inches in diameter can qualify twice towards the total required in the buffer yard where they sit, with additional tree credits applicable for every four inches above that.
“This is new. I think it’s so innovative that this exists, people can get credit for their existing trees,” said Drum. “We’re giving a multiplier for saving a tree. I just think that has been under-communicated.”
Lydia Boesch remains the strongest voice on the Village Council opposed to the new buffering regulations — in part based on the principle of respecting private property rights. Boesch has suggested that focus on Pinehurst’s streetscapes and rights-of-way would be a preferable strategy in preserving the village’s character.
On Tuesday she also reiterated concerns about potential conflicts with the appearance guidelines in gated communities like Pinewild, where she is a resident, and the Country Club of North Carolina.
“That community’s not going to change on a dime, so their long-standing appearance standards, although they may change slightly from year to year, I can’t see with a community that large that they’re just going to go off the rails,” said Boesch. “Can’t you grandfather long-standing communities that have had long standing appearance standards that have worked?”
She said that Pinewild specifically does not permit hedges and shrubs, or any deliberate buffer plantings.
Councilmember Jane Hogeman, who also lives in Pinewild, offered a different interpretation of the community’s rules.
“You’re not supposed to put up a hedge along your property line,” she said. “This is a tree every 35 feet.”
Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said that village staff haven’t heard substantive examples of how the new ordinance would contradict those communities’ guidelines.
“I think the best approach is to have those communities come and talk to our planning department about what they perceive as being conflicts,” he said. “Until we understand what those perceived conflicts are, I don't think we’re in a position to have an intelligent conversation.”
Despite their differing opinions of the ordinance, Boesch and Drum both suggested that they should attempt to build broader support for it before moving forward. Though Drum “doesn’t see a boogeyman in there,” he said that he’s heard a number of misconceptions circulating through the community.
“My sense is that we haven’t had the consensus that Kevin is wanting us to have and I’m wanting us to have,” Boesch added. “I’m starting to get the thought that if we had a consensus with the landscape people, with the builders, that we could come up with an ordinance that the General Assembly would buy off on. We’d minimize the risk of conflict with them, with the courts, if we do have a consensus.”
In the years that Pinehurst’s Village Council and planning board have discussed the lengths to which the village might go in enforcing tree preservation, the paradigm has shifted from outright restrictions on tree removal to narrow buffer zones as a way to steer clear of property owners’ ability to landscape as they please within those setbacks.
“It goes back to the statutory authority that we have,” said Sanborn. “We only have the ability to regulate trees in single-family residential development as it pertains to screening and buffering. Those are activities that happen on the perimeter.”
Earlier this year those discussions paused after a bill was introduced in the General Assembly that would prohibit municipalities from adopting or enforcing any ordinance regulating tree removal. That pending legislation passed the House in May but has since gotten sidelined in a Senate committee. Sanborn said that even if that bill were adopted into law, it would not prevent Pinehurst from enforcing the new ordinance as proposed.
“I’m certainly not worried about what the legislature thinks or the General Assembly thinks about this as long as this guy tells me we’re working on things that are in our lane,” said Davis.
“I just think that there’s a lot of beneficial value to our community in this ordinance and we need to get behind it. Yes, let’s listen to people that have concerns … but unless we have some real data and real facts, then it can't be addressed.”
The trees on my property are my trees. If you try to claim them, bring a rifle.
