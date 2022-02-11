Pinehurst leaders on Tuesday revisited the thorny topic of regulating short-term home rentals, a long-debated dilemma in a village that prides itself on being both a retirement community and a tourist destination.
Members of the Village Council have for years fielded complaints about short-term rentals, which many residents say threaten their quality of life. Litter and loud noise from renters are among the most oft-repeated concerns.
Opponents of the practice point to a June 2020 incident on Magnolia Road as Exhibit A in the case against short-term rentals. Police responded that night to numerous reports of loud music, illegal drugs and property damage in connection with a party attended by about 75 people at a rental home, a violation of the statewide gathering restrictions in place at the time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But that incident was an “outlier,” according to Village Manager Jeff Sanborn. He said Pinehurst has seen “ebbs and flows of comments of concern and demands to take action from various elements of our community” over the past several years.
“In most cases, there wasn’t any real clear evidence of the problem,” he said in a phone interview, adding that an analysis of rental-related complaints filed with the Pinehurst Police Department showed that “there really wasn’t any evidence to back up the concern.”
At the same time, Sanborn acknowledged that reports of legitimate disturbances are likely to grow with the rapid rise in short-term rentals across the village. Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, showed that 311 Pinehurst properties were listed on Airbnb in December, a 70-percent increase from the previous year.
“Moore County, Pinehurst especially, is one of the fastest growing short-term rental markets in the entire country,” Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst-Southern Pines-Aberdeen Convention Visitors Bureau, said in an interview.
The growth, he said, has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, with many visitors viewing short-term rentals as a safer alternative to hotels.
“I think the pandemic is driving a lot of it because of safety precautions and things like that,” Werz said. “When people started traveling again, a lot of them found Airbnb and Vrbo to be a really good option because they don’t have to stay in a hotel with a lot of other people around.”
The demand for short-term rentals is expected to grow even larger leading up to the back-to-back U.S. Open golf tournaments at Pinehurst Resort in 2024. About 340,000 people visited the village when the tournaments were last held at the resort in 2014.
“We have to accept that short-term rentals are going to be a part of Pinehurst, and what we want to aspire to is a system of regulating that as best as we can,” Sanborn said.
Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for the village, emphasized the need for such a system during the council’s work session on Tuesday.
“There’s really no regulations that we have on the books on short-term rentals,” he said. “We don’t have them defined. We don’t have them mapped. We really don’t have a current regulatory approach.”
At the suggestion of Councilman Jeff Morgan, the board decided it needed to establish certain “policy objectives” before attempting to regulate home rentals.
“I want to get away from just the idea of ‘yes or no’ on short-term rentals,” Morgan said. “Look at the objectives. How do we work on this and how do we come to a compromise that’s going to improve quality of life and maximize our objectives?”
He added: “We’re not going to make it perfect. We’ll do our best, but we’re not going to make everybody happy.”
Citing a North Carolina house bill that would limit municipalities’ ability to impose restrictions on rental properties, Mayor John Strickland urged the council and village staff to “move with some haste” toward a solution.
“(We need to) get as far along as we can to implementing something as soon as possible because we are under siege at the moment,” he said.
Burich is expected to present a list of home-rental policy objectives during the council’s next work session. He was asked by Councilman Patrick Pizzella to also draft a village ordinance on short-term rentals for the board’s consideration.
“I think part of what we hope is the outcome is that what we adopt, if it’s sustained, becomes a deterrent to bad behavior,” Pizzella said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We really need to deter those handful of people who are maybe abusing the short-term rental process (…). There are a few bad actors giving some short-term rentals a bad name, but they are a legitimate business, particularly in our village.”
