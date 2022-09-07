Pinehurst residents will be the first within Moore County and some of the first in the state to use a new community engagement and feedback solution after an interaction with the police department.
This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents.
These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 Center. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service.
“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met,” said Pinehurst Police Chief Glen Webb. “This new product, called PowerEngage, will give me access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to the community, and help boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”
With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or even an officer’s report.
Residents who do not want to participate can simply not respond. As with all texts, residents may reply with “STOP” and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.
It is important that everyone know there are no links to click on and we will never ask for personal information via text. These surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.
