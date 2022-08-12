Pinehurst’s growth can be quantified, to a degree, by looking at end-of-year calls for its police and fire departments, but the numbers don’t tell the full story.
Included in Tuesday’s Village Council agenda were the yearly reporters for the Pinehurst Fire Department and the Pinehurst Police Department for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which concluded June 30.
The fire department responded to a record 2,335 calls, dwarfing the record set last year of 1,906. The police department’s report shows crime remained relatively level in the village, with a few outliers from the previous five-year average.
Of the number of dispatches for the fire department, close to half of the calls were for medical or rescue. The report has 44 percent of the calls for medical, EMS or rescue calls, which equates to approximately 1,025 calls.
“We saw an uptick in every call type, especially with rescue and EMS calls, and all of that comes down to society and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fire Chief Carlton Cole said.
These are impacts to the growth of the community and more traffic in the area. With paramedic-staffed ambulances being stretched thin across the county and facing delays at FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital, the need for fire departments to assist on medical calls has increased.
“With that delay, they have to dispatch trained medical personnel to medical calls, and we are the ones that can do that,” Cole said. “That explains the increase and the trends on other calls, but it’s not really anything we feel the need to produce a public education campaign or anything like that. It’s just been a busier year.”
The previous year, medical calls numbered around 700 for the fire department. The department began responding to medical calls in December 2015.
“With the growth of traffic, the Traffic Circle and how that is a hub for people going to the hospital from across the state; and community and its growth, it influences all call types,” Cole said.
The report also noted that the department is nearing 2 1/2 years since a lost-time accident where a firefighter was injured responding to a call. Cole said a streak like that comes from a lot of effort from the staff.
As a preventative measure, Cole prides the department’s ability to connect with the community to raise safety awareness. The report included that more than 202,000 points of community contact were made last fiscal year, stemming from community contact by the department, as well as social media interaction.
“The focus of our staff is safety, and we try to use every interaction with the public to deliver safety measures, whether it is letting someone know about the need for smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and other fire safety needs. It’s all about keeping the next call from happening,” Cole said. “We do try to watch what’s going on locally and try to push information to the public whenever necessary.”
The police department’s report included a decrease or no change among several quality-of-life crime categories last year over the previous five-year average. The one major increase came through fraud incidents, which Chief Glen Webb said stems from a situation in February where many local residents reported bogus accounts at TD Bank were opened in their name using their information.
“Pinehurst is always a top-five safest town in North Carolina, and with 851 arrests, over 1,500 tickets, 60 DUI arrests and with larcenies cut in half, generally a lot of our crimes remained flat,” Webb said. “We have hired a lot of new officers and once they get seasoned, we will only get better. There is a national conversation going on about police and we are lucky to be in an outstanding community and us keeping the status quo is on purpose.”
Thefts dropped from the five-year average of 102 per year to 59 incidents this past fiscal year, and driving under the influence arrests dropped down from the average of 82 per year.
September 2021 was the busiest month compared to the rest of the year, but Webb said that many of those cases were closed by arrest, and one remains open. Webb said that just over half the year’s breaking and entering cases were investigated in that month.
The report also cited a major drop in citations written compared to the previous five-year average, but Webb said the five-year average was skewed. Citations written as a part of task forces with the Governor's Highway Safety Program in the past by Pinehurst officers in other locations across the state had the five-year average at more than 2,300 citations written. Webb has since pulled back the force to focus on traffic matters locally, and this year all of the 1,556 citations were written locally.
“I have just felt like there was a need to keep our staffing level up here in town,” Webb said. “If an officer writes a ticket for something that happened on 211, it’s worth 100 tickets to me elsewhere.”
To see the full trends of traffic citations, Webb said it will take two or three years.
“This illustrates that we are not subject to daily events of crime, but have a very safe community with an occasional rash of incidents,” Webb said in the report.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
