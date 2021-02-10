Pinehurst’s Village Council will reconvene on Wednesday evening to vote on a proposed moratorium on development in Pinehurst South and Village Place.
No residents participated in the formal public hearing called during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. But since council members participated in that meeting via live-streamed web conference, they’re required to wait 24 hours before taking any action to allow for additional public comments to be submitted to the village.
What’s being proposed is a nine-month moratorium on new development in the commercial district along N.C. 5, known as Pinehurst South, and in the Village Place area around Rattlesnake Trail. That’s about how long the small area planning process currently underway for those two areas is expected to take.
This past fall the council voted to hire a Baltimore-based planning firm to lead in formulating those plans, as indicated in the comprehensive long-range land use plan that Pinehurst adopted at the end of 2019.
The broader plan reimagines Village Place as a gateway to Pinehurst from N.C. 211 that offers a seamless transition between the historic Village Center and the traffic corridor through mixed-use development. The comp plan’s goals for Pinehurst South involve an “innovation hub” supporting business expansion and entrepreneurship.
A temporary suspension of development in those areas is under consideration as a way to relieve growth pressure while new rules for development in Pinehurst South and Village Place are in the works.
“The purpose of the moratorium is not to stop development. That’s the effect of the moratorium, but that's not what it’s there for. The purpose is really to implement recommendations of the 2019 comprehensive plan,” said Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s planning director.
“We’ve got a comprehensive plan that has all these nice recommendations that the community wanted to see and a vision set up, but we don’t have a PDO, we don’t have a zoning map that’s set up to implement these recommendations. What the moratorium does is it allows us to pause development for a short period of time to allow the small area plans to be developed with the form-based codes.”
Council members have generally been supportive of earlier versions of the moratorium ordinance, so Tuesday’s discussion primarily dealt with a proposed change in the language regarding potential extensions of the nine-month period.
Originally village staff proposed that Pinehurst would have the option of enacting up to two 90-day extensions as needed to allow for completion of the small area planning process. But the latest iteration under consideration does not define the number or duration of potential extensions, instead referring to guidelines established in North Carolina law.
“The statute makes us set forth the reason for getting the extension, so at the end of the moratorium period we will know exactly how much time we need and it gives us more flexibility, in then extending it for the required amount of time,” said Councilwoman Lydia Boesch.
“I thought it was more appropriate and more in compliance with the statute to do the rewrite so then we give it an extension that matches what we think we need.”
Burich said that the consultants should have drafts of the small area plans ready in midsummer for the Village Council to begin reviewing.
“We should know within a month of when the original moratorium ends, or within 45 days, I think we’ll have a pretty good handle on that,” he said.
State-mandated exemptions from the moratorium would allow for projects already permitted or approved, such as the preliminary plat for the Pinehurst Cottages residential development in Pinehurst South, to continue through the planning and approval process.
Village staff have recommended other exemptions allowing for development on property currently zoned for single-family use and for alterations, repairs and improvements that fall under state building codes or the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The Pinehurst Village Council has scheduled another virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to formally vote on the proposal. Virtual meetings are being live streamed on the Village of Pinehurst YouTube channel.
