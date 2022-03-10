During its work session on Tuesday, the Pinehurst Village Council reviewed a plan to improve access to convenient downtown parking by reserving 24 spaces for patrons of local businesses.
Jeff Batton, assistant manager of operations for the village, told the council that the spaces will be designated by permanent signs matching the visual aesthetic of the village. He also shared the latest draft of a letter that will be sent to owners of downtown businesses urging them to leave the spaces open for customers of stores and restaurants.
The letter asks every “owner, manager or executive of a downtown business to require their staff to park in locations that are not in front of any retail establishment, restaurant, bank or office building.”
Because the village is seeking voluntary compliance, Mayor John Strickland said it is important to get as many local businesses as possible to “buy into” the plan.
“We need to engage the business community in all of its forms, shapes and sizes to be informed about this and to be involved,” he said.
Village officials have long wrestled with the issue of downtown parking. Two years ago, the council put $200,000 in its budget to acquire more land for parking — a plan that was never pursued.
The village also over the years has debated — but come to no conclusion on — using police powers to enforce parking, either with ticketing or other methods meant to deter people from occupying spaces for prolonged periods of time.
While some members of the council questioned the effectiveness of reserving the 24 spaces without any enforceable consequence for violators, Councilman Patrick Pizzella argued that the plan is still an “earnest effort to try to rein in this problem.”
“After it's in place, I think then we can look at some of the possibilities of additional ordinances or (establishing) some enforcement mechanism,” he said. “But I don't think we should not do anything because it might not work.”
Strickland agreed, calling the plan a reasonable first step toward a solution.
“From my point of view, I think this is generally the direction we want to go,” he said. ”I’m very happy we're moving forward on this.”
Batton said the plan will cost about $16,000 to implement, with most of the money going toward the purchase of signs. He plans to present a budget amendment to the council during its next regular business meeting on March 22.
