The Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board will weigh in next week on a proposed set of regulations addressing short-term home rentals in the village.
Members of the board are expected to provide feedback on amendments to the Pinehurst Development Ordinance that would, among other things, require permits for short-term rentals. The village could revoke a permit if more than three “unruly gatherings,” noise violations or other issues are reported at a rental home in the same year.
The Pinehurst Village Council recently updated its municipal code to prohibit “unruly gatherings at residential properties.” Such gatherings are defined by the village as any event where “at least one person who is not a permanent resident” of the property is present and three or more criminal offenses are committed within 100 yards of the property over a 24-hour period.
The planning board is also being asked to recommend districts where short-term rentals should or should not be allowed.
In June, the Village Council identified three areas where short-term rentals should be permitted. The consensus was to allow rentals in areas zoned for residential multi-family, commercial and mixed uses.
The more contentious issue is whether short-term rentals should be prohibited in areas zoned for single-family residential use — an idea supported by three of the five council members. Doug Willardson, assistant manager of the village, has recommended that rental operators in those areas be given a three-year grace period to continue using their properties as short-term rentals if the council decides to move forward with a prohibition.
The Village Council has for years fielded complaints from some residents about noise, litter and other nuisances stemming from short-term rentals, but a recent surge in rental listings has moved the issue to the forefront. Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, showed nearly 430 homes and condos in Pinehurst listed on Airbnb and VRBO in July — a 141-percent increase from the third financial quarter of 2019.
Supporters of the practice contend that short-term rentals benefit the village and are key to its continued success as a global destination for golfers. A group calling itself the Pinehurst Vacation Rental Association recently launched a petition on Change.org opposing a ban on rentals in single-family neighborhoods.
“If this ban comes to fruition, it swiftly becomes a property rights issue and very clear government overreach of power,” the association wrote in the online petition, which had amassed more than 1,200 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. “Additionally, Pinehurst and Moore County could lose national prominence and recognition as a tourism-supporting destination.”
The group has also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to “defend property rights by covering expenses incurred for public relations, professional counsel and advocacy measures.” Over $3,000 has been donated to the campaign.
The Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Assembly Hall. Live video of the meeting can be viewed on the village’s YouTube channel.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
