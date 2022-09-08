Pinehurst Planning Board Rejects Ban for Rentals; Recommendation Goes to Council

Following a 5-3 vote on Tuesday, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board is recommending that the Village Council not prohibit short-term home rentals in areas zoned for single-family residential use.
The vote came during a special meeting called after the board spent nearly six hours deliberating Thursday on a proposed set of regulations meant to address concerns about the proliferation of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. More than 50 people spoke during that meeting, with the majority of comments coming from people opposed to banning rentals in residential neighborhoods.
Tuesday’s meeting was shorter, clocking in at under four hours. Board members Phillip Shumaker, David Alzamora, Julia Latham, Matt Jones and Louise Mercuro all voted in support of recommending that short-term rentals be allowed to remain in single-family districts; members Paul Roberts, Jack Farrell and Sonja Rothstein voted against the recommendation.
The board also recommended the adoption of an ordinance that would allow the village to regulate rentals through a permitting process. Under the proposed ordinance, anyone who wishes to turn their property into a short-term rental must first obtain a development permit that can be revoked for a year if more than three code violations or criminal offenses are recorded at the property within a span of 365 days.
In addition to establishing a permitting system, the ordinance includes several special requirements that must be met by rental operators. The requirements set standards for building occupancy, availability of parking and fire safety, among other things.
The board members who opposed an outright ban in single-family neighborhoods all agreed that the recommended permitting and special requirements could effectively address many of residents’ oft-repeated concerns about noise, litter and other nuisances caused by guests of short-term rentals.
“Given proper regulation and given proper enforcement, right now I would say that short-term rentals should be permitted in all of the residential districts,” Mercuro said.
Her sentiment was echoed by Jones, who said that permitting rentals in all residential areas puts Pinehurst “in a position to see how it goes with these regulations and the village’s ability to enforce these special requirements and make changes if needed.”
According to Alzamora, the line separating a short-term rental from a non-rental property “can be kind of blurry, depending on the kind of owner that is there.”
“Say they travel six days out of the week or they're there for a short period of time,” he said. “There's nothing showing that that type of ownership is either as harmful or less harmful than a short-term rental. Where does that impact change where it's horrible to have a short-term rental as your neighbor versus a long-term rental? We haven't seen that.”
Alzamora noted that Highlands, a resort town in Macon County, is currently moving to implement restrictions that are similar to those that have been proposed for Pinehurst.
“Let someone else be the guinea pig is all I'm saying,” he said.
Economic Concerns
Many have speculated that prohibiting short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods could have economic consequences.
Latham, one of the board members who voted in support of allowing rentals to remain in residential districts, worried that a ban would drive up demand in multi-family areas. If that happens, long-term residents of those areas could see large rent increases.
“I imagine that there will be a serious movement of short-term rentals to those multifamily units,” Latham said. “And I imagine that if I'm a landlord of a multi-family unit, it's going to be more advantageous to me to not have that as a long-term rental and to make it a short-term rental because there's now a demand for it, there's scarcity.”
She added: “I'm worried that we're going to price long-term renters out of the most economic housing that's available in Pinehurst.”
Short-term rentals generated more than $20 million in revenue for Moore County over the past year, according to the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. About $16 million of that, or 76 percent, came from Pinehurst alone.
Phil Werz, president and CEO of the bureau, has said short-term rentals have “a significant economic impact on the destination." The impact, he said, goes beyond the occupancy tax paid by rental operators.
“These visitors also spend dollars on dining, shopping, transportation, recreation and other things while they are here,” Werz said in an email. “As of now, the CVB is monitoring the STR debate and is awaiting to see how this plays out.”
A ban would be especially disruptive for Country Club of North Carolina, a gated community off Morganton Road, which has long operated its own rental program.
In a recent interview with The Pilot, Don Hunter, manager and chief operating officer of CCNC, said the 59-year-old golf community was “developed and grown around the ability for somebody to own a home and share it with their fellow members.”
“If there wasn't some way to work out a way that neighborhoods like CCNC could continue their business model, which affects every one of the CCNC members, it would change the way the club develops members,” said Hunter, who estimates that 70 percent of the community’s members were “introduced to Pinehurst” through CCNC’s home rental program. “Most of our members visit the club first as a guest of a member through the rental program: they come from another city and then they come to visit us. They fall in love with the Pinehurst experience and start the membership process. Then, when they retire, they find a way to move to Pinehurst and be a full-time resident.”
Hunter also worries about the many housekeepers and maintenance workers whose jobs depend on short-term rentals.
“Every room that flips over a course of the night has to be cleaned by somebody,” he said. “Every time an air conditioner goes down, it has to be fixed by somebody.”
Hunter said CCNC currently employs about 20 people to clean and perform maintenance on rental properties in the community. Their jobs would be threatened, he said, if short-term rentals went away.
“I don't have other things for them to do,” Hunter said. “I think that's an important part of the debate.”
While the number of people currently employed by short-term rentals is unknown, the hospitality and food services industry accounted for 14.25 percent of the county's total workforce in 2021, according to data from Moore County Partners in Progress. It is the second largest local industry behind health care.
The Opposition
In response to Latham’s comments, board member Sonja Rothstein argued that the proliferation of short-term rentals has already had an adverse effect on the local housing market.
“STRs that are making homes in the neighborhoods so exorbitant that a young, new family can't buy a house,” said Rothstein, one of the three members who voted against allowing rentals to remain in single-family districts.
She cited an email sent by Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort, in March. In it, he writes that a friend was paying $2,500 a month for a one-bedroom condo in Linville Gardens.
“Short-term rentals are making long-term rentals more expensive, driving away potential future residents,” Pashley wrote in the email, which was forwarded to members of the Village Council.
He also wrote that short-term rentals “could be impacting” the resort’s “ability to fill open staff positions.”
“Rental homes need to be cleaned, serviced, repaired, etc.,” he wrote. “We’re having a difficult time staffing many similar type positions and believe STRs are a contributing factor. STRs are also contributing to a housing availability and affordability situation that impacts our labor force and potentially the USGA’s ability to house employees in this area.
“Out of town and local investors are able to pay more for properties as they turn them into revenue-producing STR investments with tax advantages, etc.”
Farrell, who also voted against the recommendation, said the “real estate industry has been spectacularly successful with electing and lobbying our legislators in North Carolina to enact legislation that has restricted us,” leaving municipalities with little recourse outside of land-use decisions.
“A short-term rental is no more than an unregulated, transient lodging business that exists within a single-family residential district,” Farrell said. “That's my opinion. And as such, I find it inappropriate and in many cases, incompatible.”
He noted that number of short-term rentals in Pinehurst “has exploded.” Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, showed there were 434 local homes listed on Airbnb and VRBO in July — a 57-percent increase from the same time last year.
Board member Paul Roberts said that even with the proposed permitting system and special requirements, short-term rentals should be limited to “areas that are accommodating.”
“I just don't think folks want it near their single family residences,” he said.
The decision ultimately rests in the hands of the Village Council. Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Patrick Pizzella have expressed in prior meetings that short-term rentals do not belong in residential areas. Council members Lydia Boesch and Jeff Morgan believe the rentals should be allowed to stay and the village can regulate them with existing ordinances.
The planning board discussed alternative actions that could be taken if the council decides not to accept the recommendation. One such measure would allow property owners to rent out homes in prohibited areas during major events like the U.S. Open.
Doug Willardson, assistant manager of the village, has suggested that rental operators in single-family neighborhoods be given a three-year grace period to continue using their properties as rentals if the council decides to move forward with a prohibition. This would give property owners time, he said, “to recoup the initial lost investment” in a home that had been purchased for that purpose before the ban went into effect.
The Village Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the planning board’s recommendation on Sept. 27. The council could vote to either support or deny the recommendation following the hearing.
