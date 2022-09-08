 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Pinehurst Planning Board Rejects Ban for Rentals; Recommendation Goes to Council

Sign posted at an entrance of Village Hall ahead of a meeting of the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board on Sept. 6, 2022.

Sign posted at an entrance of Village Hall ahead of a meeting of the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board on Sept. 6, 2022.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Following a 5-3 vote on Tuesday, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board is recommending that the Village Council not prohibit short-term home rentals in areas zoned for single-family residential use.

The vote came during a special meeting called after the board spent nearly six hours deliberating Thursday on a proposed set of regulations meant to address concerns about the proliferation of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. More than 50 people spoke during that meeting, with the majority of comments coming from people opposed to banning rentals in residential neighborhoods.

Short-term rental supporters hand out signs in front of Village Hall on Sept. 1, 2022.

Short-term rental supporters hand out signs in front of Village Hall on Sept. 1, 2022.
Map showing the village's current estimate of short-term rentals in Pinehurst.

Map showing the village's current estimate of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. 
STRs in Pinehurst

Some of the Pinehurst homes and condos listed on Airbnb on July 8, 2022.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK