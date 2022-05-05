Plans that would influence development in two small but critical areas of Pinehurst for decades to come will be sent to elected leaders for approval following a recommendation Thursday by the village’s Planning and Zoning Board.
The so-called Small Area Plans provide a framework for growth in Pinehurst South and Village Place over the next 30 to 50 years. The two plans were drafted by Design Collective, a Baltimore consulting firm, based on recommendations included in the comprehensive plan adopted by the village council in 2019.
The plans propose standards for streets and buildings that are meant to align with the overall character of the village. Though not set in stone, they could eventually form the basis for codes that regulate the types of development allowed in the two areas.
The plan for Village Place covers a 100-acre area near the Rattlesnake Trail corridor along N.C. 211, while the plan for Pinehurst South focuses on a 300-acre commercial area around N.C. 5.
Each plan was considered separately by the six-member planning board, which voted unanimously in favor of recommending the plan for Pinehurst South. A central green space, playground, market plaza and walking path to Dowd Cabin are among the plan’s highlights.
Small Area Plan for Pinehurst South by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
The plan was recommended on the condition that a proposal to allow residential uses in an area east of N.C. 5 be removed. Multiple members of the board said they were concerned that the area would become overcrowded with the addition of residential development.
A recommendation to adopt the plan for Village Place was approved 5-1, with revisions in support of adding “non-residential or single-family attached or detached” uses along Magnolia Road. Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, said the revision would retain the pattern of single-family homes to the west.
The plan for Village Place calls for two new streets that would “crisscross” through the center of the area, creating at their intersection a “hub for new restaurants, a hotel, live/work units and professional offices.” A proposed “central green” southeast of Rattlesnake Trail and McCaskill Road would serve as a “gathering place for small community events,” according to the plan.
Small Area Plans for Village Place by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
Board member Phillip Shumaker said the plan provides a “generic roadmap to manage growth” in the village.
“You either manage growth or you don’t manage it and then it becomes something you don’t want to have,” he said. “There has to be some sort of plan in place and consistency for us to have a roadmap. This is not concrete. It’s going to be very organic and it’s going to be fluid. But without a plan in place you’re going to get certain types of homes built in an area where you may not want them because there’s nothing stopping that from happening.”
The village surveyed residents and interviewed various stakeholders before sending the plans to the board. The village council is expected to consider the board’s recommendation to adopt the plans during a future meeting.
