Plans for the U.S. Golf Association’s second headquarters will move ahead to PInehurst’s Village Council with the endorsement of Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board.
On Thursday the planning board unanimously agreed to recommend that the village approve a proposed rezoning of 6.3 acres off of Carolina Vista Drive for the Golf House Pinehurst project. The area is part of the current Pinehurst Country Club campus and currently home to six tennis courts and a gravel parking area.
Most of the area is currently zoned for Recreation Development, with small areas zoned for the Hotel and Office Professional districts. The application from Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Design, on behalf of the USGA, seeks a rezoning to a Village Mixed Use conditional district.
Advancing the mission
The project involves a pair of two-story buildings totaling 40,500 square feet: a combination welcome center and museum as well as a testing facility for golf equipment.
Last September the USGA announced it would develop a second headquarters in Pinehurst in an effort to champion and advance the game. Pinehurst Country Club will also serve as the USGA’s first “anchor” site for the U.S. Open, with championships scheduled in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
“This project is about more than championships. We all know how important the U.S. Open’s been in the past but this is much more than championships, It's about creating a permanent home for the important work that the USGA does to lead our game forward,” said Rand Jerris, the USGA’s senior management director of public services.
“It’s home for our scientific experts, our technical experts that serve our governance and sustainability functions. It’s also a place where we can connect golfers with our museum collections, our incredibly rich historical collections, and share those rich assets that really demonstrate our love for the game.”
The project represents a partial relocation of the U.S. Golf Association’s base operations from its current headquarters in Liberty Corner, New Jersey. That shift will bring the USGA Foundation and championships team as well as its management of its turfgrass agronomy section to Pinehurst.
Designs from the Raleigh architectural firm Clearscapes draw inspiration from the village itself. The welcome center pays homage to Pinehurst’s 1903 clubhouse, and the testing facility takes stylistic cues from the Carolina Hotel. Beyond a covered walkway connecting the two buildings, paths lead to a pollinator garden evoking the undergrowth of a longleaf pine forest.
Golf House Pinehurst will employ 50 people full-time. The larger of the two buildings will house an indoor test range where staff will ensure that golf balls, clubs and other equipment being produced complies with the organization’s specifications.
The USGA anticipates that a museum in Pinehurst could draw up to 10 times as many visitors as its current museum in New Jersey. Jerris said they anticipate 300 museum visitors daily in a best-case scenario. That estimate is based on the visitor count at the Pebble Beach Visitor Center in California, which draws about 10 percent of the area’s tourists.
Relocating part of its operation to Pinehurst will position the USGA to interact with a larger sample of the golf community and enhance the organization’s visibility.
“We know we can do great things for the game: we can expand the reach of our programs, we can expand the knowledge that we deliver to the game so that golf can continue to thrive long into the future,” said Jerris.
“Importantly for us, we know that locating these important mission-critical activities in Pinehurst will make them better. They’re going to make us stronger as an organization because we understand and appreciate just how much this community, and its soul and its heart are connected to the game.”
Open-ended Conditions
No one signed up to speak in a public hearing on the rezoning request Thursday night. But planning and zoning board members spent three hours discussing the terms with Jerris and the architects and planners working on the project. Golf House Pinehurst is slated to begin construction in mid-2022, with a 14-month timeline for buildout.
Ultimately the planning board voted to recommend seven conditions, including potential variances from Pinehurst’s development ordinances, along with the rezoning. Those include adding golf equipment research, development and testing, offices, and a welcome center to the uses allowed in the Village Mixed Use district as well as expended setbacks beyond the maximums listed in the PDO.
Like the resort’s accompanying “Lodge at Pinehurst” adjacent to the Pinehurst Country Club, which was recently reviewed by the Village Council in another rezoning process, planners are also seeking approval for signs up to 50 percent larger than allowed in the PDO. Planning board members recommended approval of that condition for signs depicted on the general concept plan submitted last month.
Most of Thursday’s discussion focused on the USGA’s requests to use an alternate surface material for the parking area, and to hold off on installing sidewalks along Cherokee Road. In neither case has a specific alternate plan been provided, so village staff did not endorse those conditions when presenting them to the planning board.
Pinehurst’s development ordinances define the Village Mixed Use district as a “pedestrian scaled district” that “emphasizes accessibility.”
But Bob Koontz, the land planner, said that installing sidewalks might ultimately be inconsistent with the multi-modal transportation plan –– focusing on pedestrian, bicycle and golf cart traffic –– the Pinehurst is scheduled to begin in 2022-2023.
The Cherokee Road intersection with Beulah Hill also presents safety concerns, given the level of traffic and the nearby railroad overpass, so it’s unclear at this point how a more comprehensive plan might route pedestrians through that area.
“It’s not very-well defined exactly what type of path would be located there, and we’re also trying to work through something that would be extremely safe ... to get across the railroad and across Highway 5 with the bottleneck being the trestle bridge,” said Koontz.
“The USGA is very willing to work with the village in any capacity to create a plan that works for everyone. It’s something they would like to have additional pedestrians and be connected to that pedestrian network hoping for a lot of walk-in traffic, so I think it’s something they’re committed to.”
The USGA has offered to set aside an easement should the village itself decide to install a sidewalk or other path in the future.
“I am hesitant to get rid of the sidewalk condition … connectivity overall is something that needs to be addressed as we continue. I do appreciate the idea of the easement so that it’s at least in place and will be done at some point. I also don’t think that burden should be passed on to the village and the taxpayers,” said planning board member David Alzamora.
Ultimately the planning board decided to recommend that, in lieu of building a sidewalk on Cherokee Road, the USGA will provide an easement of at least five feet as well as a financial commitment equal to 125 percent of the cost of a sidewalk, toward future sidewalk construction.
“The opportunity for the village would be to have a walkable connection that’s possibly through the property at that point in time, that may mitigate the train trestle, that may mitigate that corner section,” said board member Jeramy Hooper. “It could also be in another area. It allows flexibility for them to negotiate with you at a later time. There may be some specifics put on that at the council (level).”
Plans for parking will be based on the size of the office space, visitors’ center, and museum with one space for every 300 square feet. The recommended set of conditions allows that employees working in the testing facility will be accounted for in the office allocation.
But architects are hoping to avoid paving the parking area with asphalt. Pinehurst ordinances require that at least 75 percent of parking areas be asphalt. The rest may be graded gravel. The USGA’s rezoning application suggests the intent to use “more sustainable” surface material, but as of now there’s no specific proposal to that effect.
“Without specific material or understanding of what, or even if they recommend a different percentage, I guess I’m kind of on the fence but I would lean towards agreeing with the staff recommendation to not allow this condition,” said planning board member Matt Jones.
The planned USGA complex would cover a similar area in impervious surface as the roughly two acres now covered in tennis courts and parking surface. But Brandy Thompson, an architect with Clearscapes, said that they’d like the latitude to mitigate that as the project proceeds.
“I think the goal of asking is preserving the right to explore further, just to see how far we can push the sustainability initiative,” she said.
“Ideally we would like to reserve the right to consider (other materials) for the whole parking area, but in practicality as we dive into it it will come into a much more focused area I suspect.”
Board member Julia Latham pushed for a condition that gives architects a chance to pursue that goal, but leave final approval to engineering experts.
“I do not believe this particular applicant really wants to put themselves in a hurt locker and put in a parking lot that’s going to be an awful disaster and sink their project,” she said. “I have a lot of faith in this applicant wanting this project to be a resounding success.”
The planning board eventually voted to recommend a condition that allows further discussions between the project’s planners and Pinehurst’s technical review committee. If no alternative meets with that committee’s approval, the requirements will default to what’s laid out in the PDO.
I am not sure why they would want signs 50% larger than what is currently allowed. Sounds tacky to me. Pinehurst created a sign ordnance, they should require everyone to follow the ordnance. It is there for a reason.
