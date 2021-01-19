Pinehurst Police Vehicle

 

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Pinehurst Police Department says there is no threat of any danger to the public or the person the department is searching for in the area around FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

In a Facebook post on the Village of Pinehurst’s page on Monday, the department said that Robert Conley Fowler Jr., walked away from treatment at the Moore Regional Hospital and fled to the area of Page Road.

“He walked away from treatment and then ran away from police earlier when they came to the scene,” Pinehurst Police Chief Glenn Webb said. “We are just trying to make sure he’s OK.”

Webb said the department is following possible leads for his location.

Fowler was served an arrest warrant at the hospital, which Webb said were for minor charges. He is scheduled to be in Moore County District Court on Thursday facing two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

The department is asking anyone with information about Fowler’s whereabouts to call (910) 295-3141, or call the anonymous tip line (910) 420-1654.

