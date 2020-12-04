The Pinehurst Police Department has released security camera images of the person who robbed Ironwood Cafe at gunpoint on Nov. 15 and is asking for the public's held in identifying the person.
The images show a Black male, wearing a ski mask covering most of his face, all black clothes and a black vest. The front of the vest had the words "38 BABY" written on the front and "NEVER BROKE AGAIN" on the back.
According to Chief Glen Webb, the person is a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, who fled the scene in an early 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria. The person left the restaurant located on Midland Road near the traffic circle, and went in the direction of Southern Pines.
The person entered Ironwood Cafe through a back entrance brandishing a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money, Webb said.
The Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Investigations Unit at 910-295-3141 or call the anonymous tip line at 910-420-1654.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
