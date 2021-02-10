The Pinehurst Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Florida man on Wednesday who was in the area from Dunedin, Florida.
Tommie Glen Horn was charged with two counts of cyberstalking, two counts of felony disseminate obscenity, one count of harassment by phone, one count of intimidating a state's witness as well as violating pre-trail release.
Horn is being held in the Moore County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
This arrest and investigation are part of the Pinehurst Police Department’s commitment to victims of domestic abuse and to holding abusers accountable, a release from the department reads in part.
This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Pinehurst Police Department’s main line at (910) 295-3141 or the anonymous tip line at (910) 420-1654.
