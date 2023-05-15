The Village of Pinehurst announces a more convenient way to recycle glass in its community. Thanks in part to grants provided by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the Glass Recycling Foundation, a glass recycling drop-off container is now located at Public Services, 700 McCaskill Road, to give residents a new option for recycling glass.
In late 2018, Moore County notified the village that glass was no longer allowed in its commingled stream and asked the village to inform residents to stop placing glass in their curbside recycling carts.
As an alternative, the county subsequently developed seven drop-off sites in various locations throughout the county where residents can dispose of their glass into glass-only containers.
“We have found that many residents have transferred their glass to their garbage containers,” said Public Services Director Mike Apke. “The village remains committed to smart recycling to sustain our quality of life and we are hoping this new convenient location makes recycling glass easier for our community.”
The drop-off area will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. This area is under video surveillance that is monitored by staff.
For questions, please contact the Pinehurst Public Services Department at (910) 295- 5021.
(2) comments
More recycling is good. Buying compostable products like plates, cups, and utensils is even better.
Offer some recycling bins at Village events!
Awesome!
