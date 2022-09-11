Arguments were heard Friday in a lawsuit alleging that the Pinehurst Village Council violated the state’s open meeting laws, but the issue is still awaiting a final ruling.
The lawsuit was first brought in May by attorney Amanda Martin on behalf of former councilman Kevin Drum and his nonprofit N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government. It centers on discussions held among some members of the council about the conduct of Drum and current council member Lydia Boesch.
Among other things, the original complaint alleges that members of the Village Council held a series of “meetings by email” last year from Sept. 20 to Oct. 12. The complaint contends that the emails, which were exchanged among a majority of the council, “constituted the transaction of public business in violation of the Open Meetings Law for lack of notice, access to the public and minutes.”
Dan Hartzog, an attorney representing the village, disputed Martin’s characterization of the emails as meetings. Addressing Superior Court Judge James Webb on Friday, Hartzog said “there is no N.C. case — no law, no rule, no nothing — that says that trading emails constitutes a meeting.”
Martin, who has litigated issues involving open government for over 30 years, disagreed, telling Webb that “public bodies under our law cannot conduct business over email.”
“The defendants do not dispute that there was a majority (of the council) involved with the emails,” she said. “The defendants do not dispute that the emails were deliberating.”
According to the complaint, a special, closed-session meeting of the council was called on Sept. 20 to discuss a personnel matter involving Boesch. The complaint states that Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland and council members Judy Davis and Jane Hogeman all “reprimanded” Boesch during the meeting, claiming she had violated the village’s Code of Ethics by speaking with Pinehurst Police Chief Glenn Webb about the “strained relationship between the village and its representatives in the North Carolina General Assembly.”
A notice announcing the special meeting contained “multiple internal inconsistencies,” advertising conflicting meeting dates, times and locations, according to the complaint, making it so that anyone reading the notice “would not know where to go, on what day or what time.” The notice, a copy of which is attached to the complaint, said the meeting would occur at both 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., on both Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 inside both “Assembly Hall” and the “Council Conference Room in Village Hall.”
The complaint also alleges that the purported minutes for the meeting, which have never been approved by the council, are “inaccurate in several respects.” Some of the inaccuracies cited include the time of the meeting’s adjournment and the recorded attendance of Village Manager Jeff Sanborn, who was “not present for any portion of the meeting.”
“Upon information and belief, there is no general account of the closed session so that a person not in attendance would have a reasonable understanding of what transpired,” the complaint states, adding there is also “no written narrative, or video or audio recordings” of the meeting — a violation of state law.
The complaint goes on to allege that members of the Village Council held a series of “meetings by email” to discuss the potential censure of both Boesch and Drum, who had himself been accused of violating the village’s ethics policy by lobbing personal insults at the president of Pinehurst Business Partners. Drum, who owns the downtown restaurant Drum & Quill Pub, later acknowledged he had run afoul of the policy and apologized for his behavior.
The council never moved forward with censuring Boesch or Drum, who lost his bid for re-election in November. Still, the lawsuit alleges that the council violated state law by excluding the public from email discussions about the matter.
Drum formed N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government following his departure from the council. According to its website, the organization is “committed to ensuring that North Carolina government actors adhere to open meetings and public records laws; be transparent with the public, media, fellow government officials, and staff; and have systems in place to correct any failures in transparency if and when they occur.”
Attorneys representing the village filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the issue falls outside the state’s relevant, 45-day statute of limitations, and that the electronic communications referenced in the complaint “do not constitute an ‘official meeting’” under state law because they were not “simultaneous communications.”
An exhibit attached to the motion shows an email Boesch received in October from Frayda Bluestein, a professor at the University of North Carolina’s School of Government in Chapel Hill. In the email, which Boesch forwarded to Drum, Bluestein advised that messages exchanged by council members were most likely not a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Law.
“If three members are discussing town business simultaneously it would be a violation of the law,” Bluestein wrote. “It’s hard to do that by email, but if it was a zoom or conference call and of course, if they are doing it in person, it would be the same thing.
“The issue is that these would be official meetings without notice to the public. But if they are having a conversation spaced over a span of time, it’s not illegal.”
Bluestein’s email was quoted by Hartzog in court, along with text messages between Boesch and Drum referencing the email. Martin, however, pointed out that no evidence was presented showing the exact question Bluestein was responding to. In other words, the email was only one side of a conversation between Bluestein and Boesch.
Martin cited other writings by Bluestein, including one that was published in a textbook, in which the professor suggests that conducting government business over email is, in fact, a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Law.
“A little bit of common sense tells us that ’simultaneous’ does not mean ‘at the same time,’” Martin said. “If two people were to speak at the same time, it would be a cacophony.”
Hartzog, meanwhile, quoted a definition of the word from a version of the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It states that “simultaneous” means “existing or occurring at the same time.”
In his arguments, Hartzog repeatedly expressed incredulity with the lawsuit, which seeks a declaratory judgment against the village. He told Webb that he didn’t “know what the purpose of this lawsuit is,” and that “there is just no case here.”
“I won’t call it frivolous (…) but I think it’s the most pointless lawsuit that I have ever been involved in,” Hartzog said.
The village’s motion to dismiss, which was first filed in July and amended on Aug. 30, claims that because Drum himself participated in the September meeting, declaring that the meeting violated Open Meetings Law would “necessitate a finding that both Plaintiff Drum and Defendants acted in violation of the Open Meetings Law, and therefore this matter does not constitute an actual case of controversy and is instead an improper request for an advisory opinion.”
Expanding on this point in court, Hartzog argued that it was Drum’s “duty to take action to remedy” the alleged violation at the time and “not wait several months to sue.” Martin countered that Hartzog’s argument supposes that Drum immediately realized a violation had occurred.
The defendants’ claim that the suit was brought outside of the applicable statute of limitations was also disputed by Martin, who later accused the village’s legal team of “trying to exaggerate the situation to make it sound foolish.”
“We are not saying that every email is a meeting,” Martin said. “We’re not even saying that every email that includes a majority is a meeting.”
Martin added that she believes the discovery process “will bear out even more information” about what happened if the lawsuit is allowed to proceed.
No ruling was made on Friday. Webb informed both parties that they would eventually be notified of the court’s decision by email.
