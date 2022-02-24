Elected leaders in Pinehurst have weighed in on the renaming of the nation’s largest military installation.
In a recent letter to the Fort Bragg Naming Commission on behalf of the Village Council, Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland recommended that the name of the base be changed to honor Gen. George Marshall, the Army chief of staff who led the U.S. to victory in World War II. He later won the Nobel Prize for his comprehensive plan to rebuild war-battered economies in Western Europe.
“There are numerous reasons why Gen. Marshall should be considered,” Strickland wrote. “He had a remarkable record of service to his country as a soldier and statesman; answered the call to duty repeatedly; he had remarkable integrity and high moral character; he had outstanding skills in military maneuvers and tactics; and a strong presence and connection to the people of this area.”
Marshall and his wife were part-time residents of Pinehurst, spending their winters in a cottage on Linden Road for 15 years. A granite memorial dedicated to Marshall was erected in the village following his death in 1959.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act calls for Fort Bragg and other military installations named after Confederate officers to be rechristened by 2024. The mandate is part of a national reckoning over monuments and landmarks honoring the Confederacy.
Gen. Braxton Bragg, the base’s namesake, commanded the Confederate Army of Tennessee in the Battle of Chickamauga, a Union defeat that ended with nearly 4,000 casualties on both sides. It was the second deadliest battle of the Civil War behind Gettysburg.
During a hearing in September, Col. Scott Pence, garrison commander for Fort Bragg, noted that Bragg “was not a good general.” Most of the battles he initiated ended in defeat.
Some have suggested that the base be renamed in honor of his cousin Gen. Edward Bragg, a Union officer who oversaw the storied Iron Brigade before becoming a U.S. congressman. Supporters say that swapping out the generals’ first names would be easier than completely re-branding the facility, especially for local businesses that already have “Fort Bragg” in their titles.
Fort Bragg covers about 250 square miles of land within Moore, Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties. The installation is home to over 54,000 military personnel.
In his letter to the naming commission, Strickland wrote that "replacing Bragg with George Marshall will perpetuate his legacy."
"There are countless reasons why the name 'George Marshall' would be a fitting and honorable new name for Fort Bragg," Strickland wrote. "His unblemished reputation and place in history would surely add to the storied legacy of Fort Bragg."
