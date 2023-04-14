Pinehurst Police Deputy Chief Ken Hall has announced that Master Police Officer Hunter Damber and Officer Ryan Palmer have received their Intermediate Law Enforcement Certifications.
Receiving this certification is no small task. To be eligible for the Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate, a law enforcement officer should meet the following qualifications:
* Meets the qualifications to receive a Professional Award; and
* Has accumulated at least 32 points and at least eight years of creditable experience; or
* Has accumulated at least 40 points and at least six years of creditable experience; or
* Has accumulated at least 48 points and at least four years of creditable experience; or
* Has an Associate Degree from an accredited institution; has accumulated at least 16 points and at least four years of creditable experience; or
* Has a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; has accumulated at least eight points and at least two years of creditable experience.
Awards are based upon a formula that combines formal education, law enforcement or criminal justice officer training, and actual experience as a law enforcement or criminal justice officer. Points are computed in the following manner:
* Education: Each semester hour of college credit shall equal one point and each quarter hour shall equal two-thirds of a point.
* Training: Twenty classroom hours of Commission-approved law enforcement training shall equal one point. Commission-mandated BLET hours, Commission-mandated in-service law enforcement training, and non-law enforcement training are not credited towards a law enforcement officer’s training point total. BLET hours and non-criminal justice training are not credited towards a criminal justice officer’s training point total.
* Experience: Only experience as a full-time, sworn, paid member of a law enforcement agency (for law enforcement professional certificates) and experience as a full-time, paid officer (for criminal justice professional certificates) or equivalent experience shall be acceptable for consideration.
“Chief Webb and I would like to thank each officer for their hard work and dedication to the Pinehurst Police Department and the Village of Pinehurst,” said Deputy Chief Ken Hall. “Congratulations, MPO Damber and Officer Palmer, with your achievement.”
