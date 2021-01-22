The question of a potential municipal library in Pinehurst is becoming a bit less open-ended as village staff and consultants move toward firm recommendations for the project’s size and scope.
The Village Council will receive a final report Tuesday on what services are most demanded by Pinehurst residents and how a village-run library might improve upon the offerings of the Given Memorial Library.
Given Memorial has offered its library collection and half of its endowment to the village to be used for a municipal library. The private foundation and its leaders have said that physical and financial constraints will present Given Memorial, which also manages the Tufts Archives, from serving Pinehurst as it has since 1964.
Pinehurst hired national library consultants LibraryIQ and Clearscapes last year to assess Pinehurst’s library needs through a survey, series of public meetings, and stakeholder interviews. A preliminary report presented to the Village Council last spring suggested a facility between 14,000 and 20,000 square feet that could cost $5-8 million to build and more than $1 million to operate annually.
The Village Council wasn’t entirely satisfied with the methodology behind that report though, though, and commissioned a broader survey of residents.
That updated survey, which council members reviewed in the fall, provides the basis for the more modest revised recommendation of 10,000 to 12,000 square feet. That’s about three times the 3,825 square feet Given Memorial dedicates to its library, but would be adequate to fulfill what are being defined as Pinehurst’s immediate “Tier 1” library needs.
More than 80 percent of residents who responded to the summer survey said that the book and magazine collections for adults, children and teens need to be expanded. To that end, Assistant Village Manager Natalie Hawkins told the Village Council on Tuesday, a Pinehurst municipal library should offer around 30,000 titles — twice what Given Memorial offers.
Statewide, municipal libraries average three books for each resident of the area they serve. Pinehurst would fall below that with 30,000 books. The Southern Pines Public LIbrary has more than 65,000 books and serves a slightly smaller population than Pinehurst.
Such a collection would occupy from 4,250 to 5,600 square feet, and based on survey responses should be 60 percent adult titles, 35 percent children’s books, with the remainder for young adults and teens.
“The recommendation of 30,000 titles is a resulting 1.8 books per capita. It’s still below benchmark, it’s still below Southern Pines, but that is the ultimate recommendation for the number of hard books in the library,” Hawkins said.
More space for children’s classes and programs is another need that more than 80 percent of survey respondents indicated as a priority. Given Memorial now has about 500 square feet housing its children’s collection that also serves for programs. So recommendations for a new library include 700 to 800 square feet designated for children’s programs.
Survey responses were broken down by age range when presented to the council to explain specific demand for certain library amenities. Councilwoman Jane Hogeman suggested that might skew the apparent demand for services catering to demographics who generally did not respond to the survey to begin with. More than half of the residents who responded were 65 or older.
“If you go back to the survey, those age brackets didn’t all have the same number of respondents,” she said. “So has this been weighted to try to get perhaps a clearer picture of what the population as a whole actually wants?”
But children’s books are in high demand across the board, with more than 80 percent in the under-35 and over-55 groups classifying them as extremely, moderate, or slightly needed. There was a similar breakdown in the responses for children’s program space.
“I think what we saw here from the results was it’s not just the young parents that want room for their children to come and have some group time or interact with other children in a library space, but grandparents too is what you might infer from some of the results,” Hawkins said.
The recommendation to plan for a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot facility comes with the caveat that it may be sufficient to meet the village’s present needs, but may soon be too small as the village grows.
Library size estimates include about 3,000 square feet for administrative space, hallways, restrooms and other “core” amenities.
The recommendations also include 1,000 square feet of flexible space for small group meetings and lectures, plus up to 340 square feet for two to four public computer terminals. Given Memorial offers just one; North Carolina’s municipal libraries on average offer nine or 10 computers for every 5,000 residents.
A village-run library could also incorporate just over 1,000 square feet for “Tier 2” needs including individual study space, flexible space for adult and teen programs, and a small conference room inside the 12,000 square foot parameter.
Where Pinehurst might locate a municipal library remains unresolved. An expansion of the Given Memorial Library has been discussed, as has buying the historic Community Road fire station and expanding that. Building anew near Village Hall or the Cannon Park community center also remain options.
Tuesday’s presentation is expected to cover more specific building and operating costs and how the village might generate the revenue to cover them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.