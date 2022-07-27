The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday approved a zoning amendment that will clear the way for Pinehurst Resort and Country Club to build a parking facility on Carolina Vista Drive.
According to documents shared with the council ahead of the meeting, the area was approved under the previous zoning for “privately owned surface parking to accommodate recreational facilities (golfing, tennis, pool complex, etc.) and [a] clubhouse.” The new zoning, which was unanimously approved by the council following a public hearing, allows for the “addition of a two-level parking structure.”
The amendment was approved with a condition stipulating, among other things, that the proposed building cannot have a physical “envelope” of more than 64,000 square feet, and that a certificate of appropriateness must be obtained from the village’s Historic Commission before any changes are made to the structure’s proposed design.
Members of the council later voted to approve an updated incentive agreement with the U.S. Golf Association. The new agreement was a formality owing to the association’s recent announcement that the World Golf Hall of Fame would be returning to the village.
Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council decided to delay taking action on a plan that would influence development in a small but critical area of the village for decades to come.
The so-called Small Area Plan provides a framework for growth in Pinehurst South over the next 30 to 50 years. The plan covers a 300-acre commercial area along N.C. 5.
Mayor John Strickland noted that the proposal presented by Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, had “a lot of moving parts” that the council might need additional time to process. The plan is expected to be brought back for consideration in August.
In a work session immediately following Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council continued its months-long discussion of potential measures to regulate the proliferation of short-term rentals in the village. No formal action was taken, but some members of the council provided input on districts where they feel short-term rentals should — and should not —be allowed.
That feedback will be forwarded to the village’s Planning and Zoning Board.
This is a developing story. Full coverage of Tuesday’s council meeting will appear later on thepilot.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
